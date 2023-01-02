The World of Women Create Podcast

Join the Women Create team on our podcast series The WORLD OF WOMEN CREATE. Inspired by the WOMEN CREATE magazines and community, the women featured in these in... More
Available Episodes
Ep 5: Navigating Creative Career Changes with Kalen Mehlman
Artist and Interior Designer Kalen Mehlman of Kalen's Place joins Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Blot for a conversation on how our “creative selves” can transform over time, tapping into new opportunities and growth as professionals and artistic beings. Kalen shares the importance of recognizing our inner creative journey and how that can serve us professionally and personally.
A lifelong “creative”, Kalen Mehlman can be found in Phoenix, Arizona working as an artist and full-time interior designer…and taco slinger at her family’s local restaurant, The Beach House. Kalen’s scope of creative work includes providing custom pieces of whimsical artwork that were sold in boutiques and directly to clients throughout the Valley, teaching children’s art classes and inspiring workshops for many years, and designing interiors for both residential and commercial spaces. Currently, her primary focus as a creative and female entrepreneur is in the interior design world…but to her, there’s always room for new future “creative career” opportunities just around the corner!
4/21/2023
53:51
Ep. 4: 100 Days of Creativity and Inspiration with Kristina Henson
Artist and author Kristina Henson joins Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Blot for a conversation on the Instagram phenomenon known as the 100-Day Project. Kristina provides insight on how and why she hopped on the trend, where to find inspiration for each day and how you can take your own 100-day project to the next level!
Kristina Henson is an artist, author and storyteller living in Central New York, surrounded by the Finger Lakes that provide endless inspiration for her artwork and writing. Her career in graphic design has provided her with the skills needed to design and self-publish her two books: One Hundred Birds Telling One Hundred Little Stories and Letters to Lily. In both books, she weaves her observations and imagination into art and stories that touch the human spirit; she makes you see the sunset, smell the flowers and hear the birds.
3/10/2023
48:28
Ep. 3: Building a Successful Business in the Crafts Industry with Abby Glassenberg
Co-founder and President of Craft Industry Alliance Abby Glassenberg joins Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Blot for a conversation on the benefits of a membership organization and various aspects of building a successful business in the crafts industry, including email marketing campaigns, collaborations and finding a compatible retail marketplace.
Abby is a sewing pattern designer, craft book author, teacher and writer. She has an undergraduate degree in history from Johns Hopkins and a master’s degree in education from Harvard. She taught middle school social studies in Mississippi through Teach For America and sixth grade in the Newton Public Schools before becoming a textile artist. Abby is the author of three sewing books and lives in Wellesley, Massachusetts, with her husband and three children.
In this episode, Abby shares the ins and outs of Craft Industry Alliance, advice on where to begin with email newsletters, a bit more on her creative work today and more!
2/15/2023
50:20
Ep. 2: It's Never Too Late with Jane Pollak
Artist, author and entrepreneur Jane Pollak joins Editor-in-Chief Jennifer Blot for a conversation on setting aside excuses and doing what you love NOW. An artist throughout her life, Jane took a detour for a couple of decades as a coach for creative entrepreneurs. But she reclaimed her role as an artist at the start of the pandemic when everything shut down and she had just learned a new craft — Penny Rug Pillow-making. She re-created herself at warp speed (though it felt like millennia to her), accomplishing in less than three years (and getting the attention of high-end interior designers) what took decades to build the first time around when her art form was Ukrainian Easter eggs.
In this episode, Jane shares the fascinating story of her entrepreneurial and creative journey, including displaying her work at the White House and drawing the attention of a high-profile tech pioneer. She also provides insight into the importance of shutting out negativity and surrounding oneself with a team of supporters.
2/1/2023
56:02
Ep. 1: Creating Women's Circles with Jennifer Boone
Welcome to our new podcast series, The WORLD OF WOMEN CREATE! Inspired by the WOMEN CREATE magazines and community, the women featured in these intimate conversations are artists and makers, entrepreneurs, foodies and creators of the unusual and the exceptional. Their personal stories are filled with triumphs, perseverance, inspiration and a love of and commitment to the spirit of creativity. We invite you to join us to get to know these very special women — fellow creators, kindred spirits and friends — through our new podcast series: The WORLD OF WOMEN CREATE.
Jennifer Boone joins editor and chief Jennifer Blot for a conversation on creating women's circles. Jennifer is the creator of Deep Nourishment women's circles and Empowered Wellbeing groups for young women ages 18-25. In this episode, she'll be honing in on the background of her women's circles, plus how you can get started joining and creating your own circles.
She has taught music and dance. She has also worked extensively as a newspaper reporter and editor. Jennifer is an avid collector and inventor of activities, games and practices that enhance growth, wellbeing, creativity, self-expression and play in work and life. She was born and raised in Missouri. She spent several decades in the San Francisco Bay Area. During the pandemic, Jennifer moved to North Georgia, where she loves spending time in nature. Her home away from home is a nearby national park with many miles of hiking trails.
Jennifer is offering the Women Create community 20 percent off services through March 31, 2023.
