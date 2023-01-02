The World of Women Create Podcast

Ep. 1: Creating Women's Circles with Jennifer Boone

Welcome to our new podcast series, The WORLD OF WOMEN CREATE! Inspired by the WOMEN CREATE magazines and community, the women featured in these intimate conversations are artists and makers, entrepreneurs, foodies and creators of the unusual and the exceptional. Their personal stories are filled with triumphs, perseverance, inspiration and a love of and commitment to the spirit of creativity. We invite you to join us to get to know these very special women — fellow creators, kindred spirits and friends — through our new podcast series: The WORLD OF WOMEN CREATE. Jennifer Boone joins editor and chief Jennifer Blot for a conversation on creating women's circles. Jennifer is the creator of Deep Nourishment women's circles and Empowered Wellbeing groups for young women ages 18-25. In this episode, she'll be honing in on the background of her women's circles, plus how you can get started joining and creating your own circles. She has taught music and dance. She has also worked extensively as a newspaper reporter and editor. Jennifer is an avid collector and inventor of activities, games and practices that enhance growth, wellbeing, creativity, self-expression and play in work and life. She was born and raised in Missouri. She spent several decades in the San Francisco Bay Area. During the pandemic, Jennifer moved to North Georgia, where she loves spending time in nature. Her home away from home is a nearby national park with many miles of hiking trails. Jennifer is offering the Women Create community 20 percent off services through March 31, 2023.