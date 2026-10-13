From Country To Courts with Mike Hammond

Knox County Criminal Court Clerk Mike Hammond sits down with Judge Chuck Cerny to share the story behind the county’s Veterans Recovery Court. They discuss how the program began, the unique role of veteran mentors, and how it helps veterans facing addiction, PTSD, and nonviolent criminal charges rebuild their lives. Highlights: (0:50) How Veterans Recovery Court Began (1:39) The Role of Veteran Mentors (5:12) How the Court Supports Veterans with PTSD and Addiction (5:44) The Challenge of Returning from War (7:35) Impact on Participants and the Community

Knox County Criminal Court Clerk Mike Hammond talks with Judge Chuck Cerny about the county’s DUI Court program. They discuss how it works, who qualifies, and the intensive steps participants take to break the cycle of impaired driving, covering everything from treatment and monitoring to the program’s life-changing impact. Highlights: (0:52) Michelle's Record-Breaking Career (1:12) The Basics of Filing an Order of Protection (3:13) How the Clerk's Office Helps Without Giving Legal Advice (9:08) Petition Only vs. Ex Parte Orders (10:12) The OP Team: Compassion and Experience

Knox County Criminal Court Clerk Mike Hammond sits down with Barbara Davis to discuss their innovative driver’s license reinstatement program, which has helped over 3,000 people get back on the road legally. With more than 70,000 Knox County residents driving on suspended or revoked licenses, this nationally recognized program bridges the gap between citizens and the Tennessee Department of Safety. From one-on-one guidance to special Saturday license fairs, hear how the program walks people through reinstatement, restricted license options, costs, and even decades-long success stories. Highlights: (0:37) The Scope of the Problem (1:21) Step-by-Step Help to Get Your License Back (6:44) Gratitude and Joy: Clients Serenade the Staff (7:31) The One-Stop Driver's License Fair (9:32) Over 3,000 People Helped and National Recognition

In this episode of From Country to the Courts, Mike Hammond talks with Elizabeth White, leader of the Community Service Program, about how the initiative has helped 171 people work off fines, connected with 40+ nonprofits statewide, and even led to new jobs for participants. They also touch on other successful programs, like reinstating over 3,000 driver’s licenses, before turning to their newest effort: Bridge to Safety, a program designed to better support victims of domestic violence. Elizabeth shares her training, what she’s seeing in Orders of Protection court, and why fast, personal follow-up will be key. A concise look at how Knox County is evolving to meet real needs and protect its community. Highlights: (00:20) Overview of Fourth Circuit Court (00:39) Focus on Orders of Protection (00:47 Introducing Elizabeth White (00:57 Community Service Program Background (01:31 Impact of Community Service Program (02:05 Nonprofit Partnerships (03:00 Employment Opportunities Through the Program (04:30) Mental Health Court Initiative (04:41)Addressing Domestic Violence (04:51) Bridge to Safety Program (09:09) Conclusion

Knoxville Municipal Court Judge Tyler Caviness joins host Mike Hammond to discuss what actually happens in municipal court and how it differs from other courts. Beyond the traffic tickets and parking appeals that make up most of the docket, Judge Caviness explains the court's innovative driver's license fair, a partnership between city, county, and state that's helping tens of thousands of people get their licenses back and become productive community members again. Show Highlights: (00:56) What municipal court handles (01:58) Common parking ticket appeals and the new app system (05:00) Most frequent code enforcement cases (06:12) How to tell if your ticket is city or county court (07:03) Why Judge Caviness offers night court sessions (09:00) The driver's license fair partnership that started with Mike Hammond (12:36) How the one-stop fair works: judges, clerks, and Department of Safety all in one place (13:40) Removing barriers like notary access that prevent people from getting licenses

About From Country To Courts with Mike Hammond

About From Country To Courts with Mike Hammond

About From Country To Courts with Mike Hammond