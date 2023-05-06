Froggy the Gator is a series of original children's programming. We create podcast-style stories for kids to enjoy on road trips or around the house. The conten... More
Froggy the Gator and the Sleeping Tree
On a Sunday afternoon, Froggy the Gator imagines the legend of the Sleeping Tree. Will Froggy the Gator be able to wake the Sleeping Tree up?
6/9/2023
8:46
Froggy the Gator and the Campfire Swamp Monster
Daddy the Gator takes the boys out camping. As they make s'mores around the campfire, Daddy the Gator tells the story of the frightening Campfire Swamp Monster.
6/8/2023
8:14
Froggy the Gator and the Moon Mission
Froggy the Gator, Mr. Hummus, and their other friend Worm Bird, build a rocket ship and fly to the moon. But when they get there, they discover a sinister plot led by none other than Moon Man Gershwin.
6/7/2023
8:34
Froggy the Gator and the Pirate Treasure Island
Froggy the Gator, Mr. Hummus, and Baby the Gator set sail, staying one step ahead of the pirate Captain Gershwin as they search for his hidden treasure.
6/6/2023
8:16
Froggy the Gator and the Mirror World
Froggy wakes up to find his favorite stuffed animal missing. Is it possible that his stuffed animal has fallen into...the Mirror World??
Froggy the Gator is a series of original children's programming. We create podcast-style stories for kids to enjoy on road trips or around the house. The content is 100% safe for kids of all ages, and encourages classical values, advanced vocabulary, and using your imagination.
