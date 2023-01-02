Butterfly (of Digable Planets): NBA Bound to An Interplanetary Sound

Ishmael "Butterfly" Butler was born in Seattle, WA, but had a portal into the east coast thanks to his father. From there, he learned the coolest in Jazz music, fashion, and Hip-Hop - all in which he studied from a young age. He took the determination he formed through his love for basketball, and turned that into his pursuit of becoming a full-time musician. Come on a journey through his life and hear how he plotted out Digable Planets years before they became the platinum selling, Grammy Award winning trio and fully realized his vision after discovering Doodlebug and Ladybug Mecca through a chance encounter in the early 90's.Wanna be Cool Like Dat? Come join us at www.stupid-fly.comMake sure to leave us a review and click the subscribe button wherever you are listening to this episode, and make sure to follow us @stupidflymedia @fresherapodcast and @iamcraigsmith on Instagram.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.