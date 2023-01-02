A guided audio journey into the lives and careers of hip hop's pioneers, documenting what it was like on their way to the top. The podcast is a detailed chronic...
Teren "Del The Funky Homosapien" Jones was a latch-key kid of Oakland, CA in the 1970's, a lover of Hanna Barbera cartoons, and had advanced knowledge of computer technology from an early age. Often dismissed as "slow" in grade-school, Del took his passions and found an outlet for them all in the art of Hip-Hop. Come on a journey through his life and hear how he leveraged his family connection with Ice Cube and his love for technology, cartoons, and art, and turned it into becoming one of the most iconic, legendary MC's out of Oakland, and one of the few that has transcended multiple generations and genres. Follow us on social @stupidflymedia and make sure to leave us a review and comment wherever you're reading this right now. Come sleep on our couch at www.stupid-fly.comSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Ishmael "Butterfly" Butler was born in Seattle, WA, but had a portal into the east coast thanks to his father. From there, he learned the coolest in Jazz music, fashion, and Hip-Hop - all in which he studied from a young age. He took the determination he formed through his love for basketball, and turned that into his pursuit of becoming a full-time musician. Come on a journey through his life and hear how he plotted out Digable Planets years before they became the platinum selling, Grammy Award winning trio and fully realized his vision after discovering Doodlebug and Ladybug Mecca through a chance encounter in the early 90's.Wanna be Cool Like Dat? Come join us at www.stupid-fly.comMake sure to leave us a review and click the subscribe button wherever you are listening to this episode, and make sure to follow us @stupidflymedia @fresherapodcast and @iamcraigsmith on Instagram.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
If you're loving Fresh Era, please check out the newest Stupid Fly podcast "Gold Rush" where we dig deep into the understated moments of Hip-Hop history. In our premier episode, we examine the Sprite campaign that changed it all. Before the "Obey Your Thirst" campaign, Hip-Hop in advertisements was perceived as "corny". In this episode of Gold Rush, Sean Kantrowitz talks to the people involved in the making of this legendary, game-changing campaign, as well as the artists featured in the spots, to discuss what made this such an important part of Hip-Hop history.See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Peter "Gunz" Pankey didn't just come up with his MC moniker out of nowhere. As an aspiring artist in 1980's New York, Peter used gun-running as a means to survive. Come on a journey through his life and find out what it was like seeing the crack-epidemic ravage his world, how he and Lord Tariq first met, what Steely Dan wanted for the use of his samples, and how Shaq Diesel became the godfather of his son and future superstar, Corey Gunz. Follow us on social media @stupidflymedia and @fresherapodcastDon't forget to pick up some merch to show your support at www.stupid-fly.comSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
Grand Puba, born Maxwell Dixon, is an iconic figure in Hip-Hop who has lived a life filled with "balance". As a youth he "balanced" street life with an enriched education of black history. As an artist he created a lyrical style "balancing" uplifting, positive, black messages with suave, pimpalicious wordplay. And as a human he "balances" spreading love to his compatriots in Rap while trying to climb the ladder of success for himself.Come on a journey into Grand Puba's life to celebrate Black History Month with us!Don't forget to dive deeper down the Stupid Fly rabbit hole - www.stupid-fly.comFollow us on our socials - @stupidflymedia and @fresherapodcastSee Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.
