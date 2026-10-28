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FreestyleMixtapes.Com | Classic and New Freestyle Music
Rafael "DaUnknownAdmin" Reyes
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66 episodes
- Lick My Freestyle – The Fundip Cherry Mix was created to initially be part of a 3 mix series from two of the Co-Owners of Freestyle.FM and the owner of the newly launched FreestylePhanatics iRadio Station.
This is my portion of the 3 part set, the Cherry Flavor of what I labeled as the Fundip Set. I mixed some Freestyle Classic songs along with Accapellas and Bonus Beats.
1.] Joey Gold – Devil In My Heart
2.] Johnny O – Runaway Love
3.] Babie and Keyes – Secrets Of Love
4.] House Without A Home – Running
5.] Coro – Do Unto Me
6.] Edmond – Taught Me
7.] Information Society – What’s On Your Mind
8.] Babie & Keys – Playgirl
9.] Susan Santiago – Open Up Your Heart
10.] Lissette Melendez – Time Passes By
11.] Carlos Berrios – Back In Time
12.] Fascination – Don’t You Think It’s Time
13.] Willie & Gil – Time
14.] Two Without Hats – The Breeze
15.] Master At Work – The Ha Dance
16.] Freez – A.E.I.O.U
17.] Freeze – Lonely Days, Lonely Nights (Ray Raw Remix)
18.] Rockers Revenge – Walking on Sunshine
19.] Tears May Fall – TKA
20.] I Surrender – Sweet Sensation
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- Since October 2023, DJ To Be Named Later has been holding down the airwaves every Sunday afternoon with The Pulse Of The Beat on Revolution Radio DFW (Live365). It’s a two-hour sonic journey designed to kick off your Sunday evening right:
Hour 1: Freestyle — Pure high-energy synth lines, nostalgic beats, and classic dance vocal tracks.
Hour 2: Breakbeat — Heavy basslines, syncopated rhythms, and raw electronic grooves.
Tune In Every Sunday (4:00 PM – 6:00 PM CST):
Listen live from anywhere on Revolution Radio DFW on Live365.
And now he brings his unique mixing style to The Ride @ 5ive Super Mix!
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- Hailing from Texas, James (aka DJ Smooth One) started his journey into the deejay arena at the age of 13. One Sound Design turntable, a pitch controlled Sound Design dual cassette deck, and a two-channel Numark mixer. Later to move on to two Technics 1200 turntables and a Denon DJ mixer.
Collecting 12” Freestyle vinyl in the early years, he began to immerse himself behind the decks for countless hours to create mixtapes for his friends, all the while teaching himself the art of beat mixing, transitions, simple scratch, beat counting and editing.
Tracklisting:
00. Intro “Fu*k You Up Card”
01. Wild Style “Take Me Home”
02. Burtonaughts Feat. Alvendina “Take Me There”
03. Christina Marie “Teardrops”
04. Nick Colon “Time”
05. Dulaio Twins “When I’m With You”
06. Quadlibet “Set Me Free”
07. Stacey Q. “Fast Getaway”
08. Luis Marte ” The Light” (JW Club Mix)
09. Carlos Escalante “The Great Deceiver”
10. Jaqueline Rose Feat. LSP ” There’s Nothing Left to Say”
11. Tony Marino ” I Can’t Stop Loving You”
12. Aurora Feat Mari Lopez ” I’m All Out of Love”
13. Rebekka “Black n’ Blue” (Original Club Mix)
14. Joey Kidd “The Way”
15. Sammy Zone “Running” (2013 Original Mix)
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- This week, The Santana Twins present DJ MELVIN THE CONNECTION!
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- RIDE @ 5IVE | DJ BAD BOY
This week’s Ride @ 5ive features DJ Bad Boy.
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About FreestyleMixtapes.Com | Classic and New Freestyle Music
FreestyleMixtapes.Com is your #1 source for freestyle music DJ mixes. Every week, top DJs bring back the sound and the classics that defined the genre, from timeless throwbacks to the latest hits!Podcast website
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