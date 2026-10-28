FreestyleMixtapes.Com | Classic and New Freestyle Music

Lick My Freestyle – The Fundip Cherry Mix was created to initially be part of a 3 mix series from two of the Co-Owners of Freestyle.FM and the owner of the newly launched FreestylePhanatics iRadio Station.



This is my portion of the 3 part set, the Cherry Flavor of what I labeled as the Fundip Set. I mixed some Freestyle Classic songs along with Accapellas and Bonus Beats.



1.] Joey Gold – Devil In My Heart

2.] Johnny O – Runaway Love

3.] Babie and Keyes – Secrets Of Love

4.] House Without A Home – Running

5.] Coro – Do Unto Me

6.] Edmond – Taught Me

7.] Information Society – What’s On Your Mind

8.] Babie & Keys – Playgirl

9.] Susan Santiago – Open Up Your Heart

10.] Lissette Melendez – Time Passes By

11.] Carlos Berrios – Back In Time

12.] Fascination – Don’t You Think It’s Time

13.] Willie & Gil – Time

14.] Two Without Hats – The Breeze

15.] Master At Work – The Ha Dance

16.] Freez – A.E.I.O.U

17.] Freeze – Lonely Days, Lonely Nights (Ray Raw Remix)

18.] Rockers Revenge – Walking on Sunshine

19.] Tears May Fall – TKA

20.] I Surrender – Sweet Sensation



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