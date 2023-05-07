Free From Desire: Asexual in the City of Love

The Tribeca Film Festival 2023 Audio Nonfiction Award-Winner. 35-year-old Aline, who grew up in the city of love, has never been attracted to anyone — sexually ...

Aline is afraid of failing in a relationship, so they go to a therapist to make sure they’re not repressing any trauma that “blocks” their sexuality. Aline explores the misconstruction of asexuality by medical and therapeutic communities and how it affect the mental and physical health of asexual people. Angela Chen, Kate Wood, and David Jay, a legendary asexual activist, all explain that asexuality is still widely perceived, not as a sexual orientation, but as a disorder to be cured.

When Aline discovers the concept of asexuality, they are relieved...and scared. They experience phases of doubt and denial before they can truly understand this term and make it their own. In this episode, they look back on the birth of the concept and of the asexual community, thanks to the AVEN website created by David Jay. Aline explains why words are important tools and how they have helped them.This episode features excerpts from the TV show Sex Education produced by Eleven Film and Netflix.

In this episode, Aline talks to us about the sex life of asexual people (including their own!). Since accepting their asexuality, they have had to rethink their relationship with intimacy and sexual attraction. They’ve also wrestled with and reconfigured their interpretations of relationships and desire. Aline questions the way coupled relationships are normally perceived by talking to other asexual people and listening to their stories.Special thanks to Fiona Conneely, Seth Rosner, and Sydney Klinghoffer whose voices you'd heard throughout the episode. This episode features excerpts from the website OMG Yes!

In this episode, Aline realizes they are a-romantic, which brings another big revelation — they don’t want to wait for a romantic partner to start a family. Aline explores different kinds of families and co-parenting options, only to realize that romance plays a role in almost all of them. With this in mind, Aline decides they’ll become a parent on their own.This episode features excerpts from Brut’s story “What is a platonic life partnership?” and from the podcast Call Your Girlfriend.

Aline always knew they wanted a child. As a teenager, they imagined adopting, having a child with friends, and being a single parent — as if their subconscious already knew that married life was not for them. But, getting a sperm donation in France as a single parent was illegal at the time. Aline had to get “creative” and find the right doctor. While pregnant, they contemplate the idea of raising a kid in a hyper-sexualized and hyper-gendered world.

The Tribeca Film Festival 2023 Audio Nonfiction Award-Winner. 35-year-old Aline, who grew up in the city of love, has never been attracted to anyone — sexually or romantically. On this podcast, they tell us how difficult it was to realize and accept their asexuality and aromanticism in a society that only talks about exactly that: love and sex. This acceptance is what also allowed them to now have a child on their own via artificial insemination.