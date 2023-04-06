Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Join Mr. Freaky every week in a world of attraction related Creepypastas and scary stories. More

  • The Legend of Laffing Sal | Animatronic Creepypasta
    Hello, horror lovers, and welcome back to Freaky Attractions channel. It's time for the terrifying tale of the animatronic Laffing Sal. You'll never guess what will happen at the end! Make sure to subscribe if you want to see more creepy videos and horror stories. Stay tuned for more! Written & Narrated By ► Mr. Freaky Music By ► Nightmares - Myuu SUBSCRIBE & HIT THAT NOTIFICATION BELL! ►► https://tinyurl.com/y6fe78al​ Mr.Freaky Discord server ► https://discord.gg/5SyDc2DFDJ This Creepypasta is fictional and for entertainment purposes only © 2023 Freaky Attractions. All rights reserved.
    6/18/2023
    4:55
  • ”Four Nights At Freddy’s” - FNAF 2 Fanfiction Creepypasta
    Hello, horror lovers, and welcome back to Freaky Attractions channel. It's time for the terrifying fan fiction originally put out by Mr. Nightmare pertaining to Five Nights at Freddys. You'll never guess what will happen at the end! Make sure to subscribe if you want to see more creepy videos and horror stories. Stay tuned for more! Written By ► Mr. Nightmare Narrated By ► Mr. Freaky Music By ► Kevin MacLeod - Penumbra SUBSCRIBE & HIT THAT NOTIFICATION BELL! ►► https://tinyurl.com/y6fe78al​ Mr.Freaky Discord server ►https://discord.gg/5SyDc2DFDJ This Creepypasta is fictional and for entertainment purposes only © 2023 Freaky Attractions. All rights reserved.
    6/12/2023
    33:38
  • The Horrors of Circus World - Creepypasta
    Hello, horror lovers, and welcome back to Freaky Attractions channel. It's time for the terrifying creepypasta about an abandoned Circus in Oklahoma called Circus World. You'll never guess what will happen at the end! Make sure to subscribe if you want to see more creepy videos and horror stories. Stay tuned for more! Written By ► Brute Ops & Mr. Freaky https://www.reddit.com/r/creepypasta/comments/13v73iq/the_circus_incident/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android_app&utm_name=androidcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button Narrated By ► Mr. Freaky Music By ► Robert Austin Music Jester's Playground (HOUR LONG) - Creepy Circus Music SUBSCRIBE & HIT THAT NOTIFICATION BELL! ►► https://tinyurl.com/y6fe78al​ Mr.Freaky Discord server ► https://discord.gg/5SyDc2DFDJ This Creepypasta is fictional and for entertainment purposes only © 2023 Freaky Attractions. All rights reserved.
    6/4/2023
    8:38
  • ”Trapped at Freddy’s” - FNAF Fan Fiction Creepypasta
    Hello, horror lovers, and welcome back to Freaky Attractions channel. It's time for the terrifying fan fiction originally put out by Mr. Nightmare pertaining to Five Nights at Freddys. You'll never guess what will happen at the end! Make sure to subscribe if you want to see more creepy videos and horror stories. Stay tuned for more! Written By ► Unknown (Originally Narrated by Mr. Nightmare) Narrated By ► Mr. Freaky Music By ► Day of Chaos - Kevin MacLeod SUBSCRIBE & HIT THAT NOTIFICATION BELL! ►► https://tinyurl.com/y6fe78al​ Mr.Freaky Discord server ► https://discord.gg/DaM9gEYhmQ This Creepypasta is fictional and for entertainment purposes only © 2023 Freaky Attractions. All rights reserved.
    5/30/2023
    30:17
  • Tales of the Okefenokee | Six Flags Creepypasta
    Hello, horror lovers, and welcome back to Freaky Attractions channel. It's time to hear the horrifying urban legend about the defunct six flags ride Tales of The Okefenokee. You'll never guess what will happen at the end! Make sure to subscribe if you want to see more creepy videos and horror stories. Stay tuned for more! Written By ► ADMachine1 https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/T... Narrated By ► Mr. Freaky Music By ► Outsider - Myuu ► Extinction - Myuu SUBSCRIBE & HIT THAT NOTIFICATION BELL! ►► https://tinyurl.com/y6fe78al​ Mr.Freaky Discord server ► https://discord.gg/DaM9gEYhmQ This Creepypasta is fictional and for entertainment purposes only © 2023 Freaky Attractions. All rights reserved.
    5/22/2023
    15:14

About Freaky Attractions

Join Mr. Freaky every week in a world of attraction related Creepypastas and scary stories.
