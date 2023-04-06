Freaky Attractions
freakyattractions
Join Mr. Freaky every week in a world of attraction related Creepypastas and scary stories. More
Join Mr. Freaky every week in a world of attraction related Creepypastas and scary stories. More
Available Episodes
5 of 100
The Legend of Laffing Sal | Animatronic Creepypasta
Hello, horror lovers, and welcome back to Freaky Attractions channel. It's time for the terrifying tale of the animatronic Laffing Sal. You'll never guess what will happen at the end! Make sure to subscribe if you want to see more creepy videos and horror stories. Stay tuned for more!
Written & Narrated By
► Mr. Freaky
Music By
► Nightmares - Myuu
SUBSCRIBE & HIT THAT NOTIFICATION BELL!
►► https://tinyurl.com/y6fe78al
Mr.Freaky Discord server
► https://discord.gg/5SyDc2DFDJ
This Creepypasta is fictional and for entertainment purposes only
© 2023 Freaky Attractions. All rights reserved.
”Four Nights At Freddy’s” - FNAF 2 Fanfiction Creepypasta
Hello, horror lovers, and welcome back to Freaky Attractions channel. It's time for the terrifying fan fiction originally put out by Mr. Nightmare pertaining to Five Nights at Freddys. You'll never guess what will happen at the end! Make sure to subscribe if you want to see more creepy videos and horror stories. Stay tuned for more!
Written By
► Mr. Nightmare
Narrated By
► Mr. Freaky
Music By
► Kevin MacLeod - Penumbra
SUBSCRIBE & HIT THAT NOTIFICATION BELL!
►► https://tinyurl.com/y6fe78al
Mr.Freaky Discord server
►https://discord.gg/5SyDc2DFDJ
This Creepypasta is fictional and for entertainment purposes only
© 2023 Freaky Attractions. All rights reserved.
The Horrors of Circus World - Creepypasta
Hello, horror lovers, and welcome back to Freaky Attractions channel. It's time for the terrifying creepypasta about an abandoned Circus in Oklahoma called Circus World. You'll never guess what will happen at the end! Make sure to subscribe if you want to see more creepy videos and horror stories. Stay tuned for more!
Written By ► Brute Ops & Mr. Freaky https://www.reddit.com/r/creepypasta/comments/13v73iq/the_circus_incident/?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android_app&utm_name=androidcss&utm_term=1&utm_content=share_button
Narrated By
► Mr. Freaky
Music By
► Robert Austin Music Jester's Playground (HOUR LONG) - Creepy Circus Music
SUBSCRIBE & HIT THAT NOTIFICATION BELL!
►► https://tinyurl.com/y6fe78al
Mr.Freaky Discord server
► https://discord.gg/5SyDc2DFDJ
This Creepypasta is fictional and for entertainment purposes only
© 2023 Freaky Attractions. All rights reserved.
”Trapped at Freddy’s” - FNAF Fan Fiction Creepypasta
Hello, horror lovers, and welcome back to Freaky Attractions channel. It's time for the terrifying fan fiction originally put out by Mr. Nightmare pertaining to Five Nights at Freddys. You'll never guess what will happen at the end! Make sure to subscribe if you want to see more creepy videos and horror stories. Stay tuned for more!
Written By
► Unknown (Originally Narrated by Mr. Nightmare)
Narrated By
► Mr. Freaky
Music By
► Day of Chaos - Kevin MacLeod
SUBSCRIBE & HIT THAT NOTIFICATION BELL!
►► https://tinyurl.com/y6fe78al
Mr.Freaky Discord server
► https://discord.gg/DaM9gEYhmQ
This Creepypasta is fictional and for entertainment purposes only
© 2023 Freaky Attractions. All rights reserved.
Tales of the Okefenokee | Six Flags Creepypasta
Hello, horror lovers, and welcome back to Freaky Attractions channel. It's time to hear the horrifying urban legend about the defunct six flags ride Tales of The Okefenokee. You'll never guess what will happen at the end! Make sure to subscribe if you want to see more creepy videos and horror stories. Stay tuned for more!
Written By
► ADMachine1
https://creepypasta.fandom.com/wiki/T...
Narrated By
► Mr. Freaky
Music By
► Outsider - Myuu
► Extinction - Myuu
SUBSCRIBE & HIT THAT NOTIFICATION BELL!
►► https://tinyurl.com/y6fe78al
Mr.Freaky Discord server
► https://discord.gg/DaM9gEYhmQ
This Creepypasta is fictional and for entertainment purposes only © 2023 Freaky Attractions. All rights reserved.
More Fiction podcasts
Fiction, Comedy Fiction, TV & Film
Arts, Performing Arts, Books, Fiction
Star Trek: Europa | Star Trek Adventures Actual Play
Fiction, Science Fiction
Strumpets and Flagons: an All-Trans RPG show
Fiction, Comedy Fiction, Comedy, Improv, Arts, Performing Arts
Classic Audiobook Collection
Books, Fiction, Arts
Ponniyin Selvan Audio Book
Fiction
Leisure, Games, Fiction, Science Fiction, Comedy, Improv, Technology
The Count of Monte Cristo
Drama, Arts, Books, Fiction
About Freaky Attractions
Join Mr. Freaky every week in a world of attraction related Creepypastas and scary stories.Podcast website
Listen to Freaky Attractions, Project Skeptic and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App
Freaky Attractions
Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.