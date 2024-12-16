Some places are lost to time for a reason. The hubris of a popular vlogger has led him into the maw of a cursed cavern. Ancient carvings and eerie whispers hint at horrors lurking in the dark. Can he survive?
Content Warning - Explicit language
--------
19:28
08 - The Guard
A troubled man on the mend from past issues takes a job as a security guard for an oil company. His healing is put on pause when a sudden accident occurs just outside his office. But, when he uncovers signs it may not have been incidental, he realizes something far more sinister is at play.
--------
28:14
07 - A Coastal Soldier
Stories are just that, stories. Fictional tales used to educate, entertain, or even scare readers. However, when one man sits down in a lonely bar with a stranger, the tales he hears begin to feel dangerously real. As the hours creep by, he begins to question whether these stories are simply told—or lived...
--------
37:22
06 - Orange Denim
John's life is marred by abuse and neglect, leaving him marooned in a world tainted by cruelty. When he suddenly gains strange powers that let him confront and control the very monsters that haunt his past, he faces an intense internal dilemma.
--------
32:28
05 - The Blood Warden
In the desolate expanse of the Arctic Circle, a small group of researchers and their proteges are tasked with surveying a mundane extraction site. However, the machinations of certain members remain concealed from the group, including our narrator. And after uncovering an artifact of great mystery, our narrator is sent spiraling in a race against time.