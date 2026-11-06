Founders Uncensored \\ Unfiltered startup founder stories

A pivot most founders never admit to considering out loud. Caitlin Leksana is CEO and Co-Founder of Fazeshift, an AI platform for accounts receivable backed by Gradient and Y Combinator, and she's lived the failed startup that made this one work. She and her co-founder killed their crypto marketing startup after a false-positive revenue signal, fired a Japanese conglomerate client mid-shutdown, and found the real idea from a color-coded spreadsheet she'd built just to track invoices. The company has since raised $27 million and grown to 35 people by doing the thing she almost skipped the first time: calling customers before building anything. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Meta's Integrity team had 1,000 people and still couldn't keep up with bad actors. Brett Levenson, CEO and co-founder of Moonbounce, led that team before realizing human review can't scale against non-deterministic AI, so he built the control layer instead. He walks through the moment he understood AI had made application security non-deterministic overnight, why 75% of his engineering resources went into one problem: turning vague policy into decisions enforceable in real time, and the case for chatbots that redirect a self-harming teen to a parent instead of just answering the prompt. He also gets into recruiting his Apple co-founder over lunch, and the early mistake of treating enterprise sales like a technical problem instead of a relationship one. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Kris Beevers sold one company and immediately started another. Kris Beevers is the co-founder and CEO of NetBox Labs, previously co-founder of NS1 (acquired by IBM in 2023), and he's started four companies total, including a failed wood products business. He explains why he'd rather kill a company than lose a friendship, why he built in New York instead of San Francisco, and why he never moved past "I don't know what I'm doing" even after multiple exits. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Starting a company means finding out your bad hires and bad customers are the same problem. Kian Alavi is Co-Founder and CEO of Mazlo, the financial platform for nonprofits and fiscal sponsors, and he spent eight years running operations, finance, and development at a nonprofit before building it. He walks through going through two co-founders before finding the right fit, firing customers who would have turned Mazlo into a company with one client, and why he shows his team the runway. He also covers how to tell when "we need more people" is true, why gross margin was the thing he didn't know he'd have to learn, and why customer conversations are the one job you never delegate. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

Sooner or later a founder has to make a call nobody warned them about, like splitting from a co-founder or pivoting. David Metz is founder and CEO of Prizeout, which puts merchant-funded cash back rewards inside credit union banking apps and now counts more than 30 credit unions as partners. He has lived the founder bingo card himself: parting ways with co-founders, handing out titles he regretted, and rebuilding the business after a pivot. He explains why he refuses to split equity 50/50 and insists on vesting from day one, why you should keep selling yourself as long as you can before a first sales hire (and expect a drop-off when you do), and how he decides whether to pivot by weighing the data against what customers actually tell him. See Privacy Policy at https://art19.com/privacy and California Privacy Notice at https://art19.com/privacy#do-not-sell-my-info.

About Founders Uncensored \\ Unfiltered startup founder stories

About Founders Uncensored \\ Unfiltered startup founder stories

About Founders Uncensored \\ Unfiltered startup founder stories