The director of the documentary series joins the show to discuss his experience in bringing the story of Shekinah Church and 7M to life. He explains why it was crucial to present the narrative from the perspective of former members. He also shares the cinematic influences that shaped the visual style of the series. Derek talks about how the documentary aims to support individuals facing similar struggles and describes the significant effort his team made, including traveling to Korea, to capture an emotional conversation between the Lee sisters.
27:56
"Amanda"
In this episode, former Shekinah Church member Amanda shares her personal journey, beginning with her current emotional state and the reasons for finally sharing her story. She recounts her connection with the church and Robert Shinn, her meeting and marrying her husband there, and the support she expected from the community, as well as her various roles within the church. The conversation then shifts to pivotal moments, such as her realization of Robert's true nature, her challenging wedding experience, and her husband's evolving reaction to the accusations against Robert. Finally, we discuss the steps she took to protect herself from manipulation after leaving the church, along with insights on deprogramming, changes in her perspective on faith and community, and advice for those currently in or leaving cult-like situations. Listener Note: This episode contains discussions of sexual abuse and trauma and may not be suitable for all listeners.
26:05
"Dr. Gideon"
In this episode, we chat with Dr. Quincee Gideon, a psychologist and therapist, about the factors that attract individuals to controlled communities and what drives them to seek escape. We examine Shekinah Church and 7M Films, highlighting how these organizations stand apart from other cult-like groups. Additionally, we provide insights into effective solutions and ways to support those entangled in high-control environments. Join us for an enlightening discussion on this vital topic!
36:17
“Melanie W. Part 2”
In this conclusion to our two-part interview, we continue our conversation with Melanie Wilking, a dancer and content creator featured in the Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult documentary. Melanie and her sister Miranda, formerly known as the Wilking Sisters, created content together until Miranda was drawn into the 7M organization. Melanie and her parents raised awareness about the situation through an Instagram Live. In this discussion, Melanie shares her journey since the docuseries, her experience with Shekinah, and the emotional impact of Miranda's choice to stay. She also highlights the family's ongoing efforts to reunite with her sister and the important lessons learned along the way.
19:45
"Melanie W. Part 1"
In this exclusive two-part interview, we speak with Melanie Wilking, a dancer and content creator featured in the documentary series Dancing for the Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult. Melanie and her sister Miranda, formerly the Wilking Sisters, faced a turning point when Miranda was drawn into the 7M organization. In a courageous move, Melanie and her parents went live on Instagram to expose the situation. Melanie shares her family's journey since the docuseries, her experiences with Shekinah, and the emotional toll of Miranda's decision to stay. She discusses their ongoing efforts to reconnect with her sister and the important lessons learned along the way.
Join Jessica Acevedo, the Executive Producer of Netflix’s explosive docu-series, Dancing For The Devil: The 7M TikTok Cult, and Kailea Gray, marketing strategist and former 7M Films member, as they further expose the core of 7M Films and Shekinah Church.
Forgive Me For I Have Followed embarks on a gripping journey into the hidden truths behind this high control group. Through powerful in-depth interviews with former members and new, chilling first-hand accounts, the series will illuminate untold, necessary perspectives. Stories like Kailea’s happen far too often. This podcast will also feature individuals whose lives have been affected by other cults. This will be more than an exploration—it is a vital revelation aimed at ensuring these types of abuses never happen again.