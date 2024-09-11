"Amanda"

In this episode, former Shekinah Church member Amanda shares her personal journey, beginning with her current emotional state and the reasons for finally sharing her story. She recounts her connection with the church and Robert Shinn, her meeting and marrying her husband there, and the support she expected from the community, as well as her various roles within the church. The conversation then shifts to pivotal moments, such as her realization of Robert's true nature, her challenging wedding experience, and her husband’s evolving reaction to the accusations against Robert. Finally, we discuss the steps she took to protect herself from manipulation after leaving the church, along with insights on deprogramming, changes in her perspective on faith and community, and advice for those currently in or leaving cult-like situations. Listener Note: This episode contains discussions of sexual abuse and trauma and may not be suitable for all listeners. Forgive Me For I Have Followed continues the exploration from Netflix’s hit Dancing for the Devil documentary series by delving deeper into the personal stories of those affected by Robert Shinn, Shekinah Church, and 7M Films. We will focus on the experiences of victims and their families, address urgent questions raised in the documentary, and gather insights from former members and dancers. Our goal is to uncover strategies for combating abuse and ensuring that controlling, cult-like communities are held accountable for their actions. *The following is based on actual events. Certain composite and representative materials and characters have been used for dramatic purposes.See omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.