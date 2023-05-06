Exploring the Cosmos of Curiosity and Empathy w/ Neil DeGrasse Tyson

😃 🙌 We are thrilled to have the renowned astrophysicist, Neil DeGrasse Tyson, join us for a fascinating conversation. Today, we will be exploring some thought-provoking topics that are sure to ignite your curiosity and inspire your mind. From mining curiosity within yourself to the role of science in civilization, we'll delve into some important and timely issues. Neil will share his insights on how to get anchored in empathy, an education on communication from an astrophysicist, and how we can all wake up to the challenges facing our society. We'll also discuss the importance of searching for truth and how we have more in common than we think. So sit back, relax, and get ready for a cosmic journey into the depths of our collective consciousness. This is an episode you won't want to miss! 🤔 What We Discuss with Neil: - Mining Curiosity Within Yourself- Getting Anchored in Empathy- An Education on Communication from an Astrophysicist - A Wakeup Call for Civilization- Empathy from a Cosmic Context- The Role of Science in Civilization- Searching for Truth- We Have More in Common Than we Think 🌟 About Neil:Neil deGrasse Tyson is an astrophysicist and the author of the #1 bestselling Astrophysics for People in a Hurry, among other books. He is the director of the Hayden Planetarium at the American Museum of Natural History, where he has served since 1996. Dr. Tyson is also the host and cofounder of the Emmy-nominated popular podcast StarTalk and its spinoff StarTalk Sports Edition, which combine science, humor, and pop culture. He is a recipient of 21 honorary doctorates, the Public Welfare Medal from the National Academy of Sciences, and the Distinguished Public Service Medal from NASA. Asteroid 13123 Tyson is named in his honor. He lives in New York City. 🙏 Thanks, Dr. Tyson! Reach out, connect, and follow Dr. Tyson: - https://twitter.com/neiltyson- https://www.instagram.com/neildegrassetyson/🌟 Resources Mentioned in the Podcast: ⁃ All of Neil deGrasse Tyson’s Content, Books, and Podcast can be found on his website HERE: https://neildegrassetyson.com/ 🤔 Take Robin's FREE Keys to Communication Online Course HERE. 😃 Check out Robin's Executive Coaching, Speaking, and Training Services HERE. 🌟 THIS IS IT!! Check This Out! 🌟Get ready for the ultimate business intelligence conference with SICON 5i! Join us for two days (Dallas, TX Sept 14 - 15, 2023) of exclusive education and entertainment featuring elite HUMINT skills that will give you an enviable edge in your industry. You'll learn from the best of the best, including former Marine Corps Certified interrogator Lena Sisco, former FBI agent / Behavioral Expert Robin Dreeke, former KGB spy Jack Barsky, and body language expert Janine Driver, and many others. With our innovative methods, you'll gain Integrity, Information, Intelligence, Influence, and make a bigger Impact in your field. Don't miss out on this incredible opportunity to level up your skills and stand out among your competitors. Find out more and Register HERE!