Forged for Purpose - A Conversation with Jason Belcher (Audio)

What does it mean to be truly forged in faith? In this episode of the Forge Podcast: Conversations for the Journey, Joe Knee sits down with Pastor Jason Belcher to explore the transformative power of community, accountability, and radical devotion to Christ. Jason shares the incredible growth of Forge, a ministry that has evolved from a small gathering into a movement of men being shaped and strengthened in their faith. He unpacks the biblical vision of masculinity, the importance of stepping out of isolation, and how true transformation happens when men commit to walking alongside one another in faith. We dive into the meaning of being "radically devoted" to Christ, the necessity of deep relationships in spiritual growth, and the call to move beyond healing into activation—stepping into leadership, service, and purpose. Jason also discusses the power of prayer, the role of community in breaking down lies we believe about ourselves, and how Forge is equipping men to be leaders in their homes, churches, and beyond. If you're looking for encouragement, challenge, and a renewed sense of purpose, this episode is for you. Tune in and take the next step in your journey.