God Never Stops Pursuing - A Conversation with Bob Kelton (Audio)
What’s the power of your testimony if it’s never shared? In this episode of the Forge Podcast: Conversations for the Journey, Joe Knee welcomes Bob Kelton, a man whose journey to faith took 82 years but has since transformed his life in ways he never imagined.
Bob shares his raw and powerful story of searching for meaning, wrestling with doubt, and finally encountering Jesus in a way that changed everything. From decades of feeling spiritually lost to the overwhelming peace of surrender, his testimony is a reminder that Christ never stops pursuing us—no matter how long it takes.
We also talk about the impact of community, the importance of sharing our stories, and how Forge has played a role in Bob’s spiritual growth. His passion for Jesus is contagious, and his message is simple: commit to Christ daily, and He will take care of the rest.
If you’ve ever wondered if it’s too late to experience transformation, this episode is for you.
--------
27:52
Forged for Purpose - A Conversation with Jason Belcher (Audio)
What does it mean to be truly forged in faith? In this episode of the Forge Podcast: Conversations for the Journey, Joe Knee sits down with Pastor Jason Belcher to explore the transformative power of community, accountability, and radical devotion to Christ.
Jason shares the incredible growth of Forge, a ministry that has evolved from a small gathering into a movement of men being shaped and strengthened in their faith. He unpacks the biblical vision of masculinity, the importance of stepping out of isolation, and how true transformation happens when men commit to walking alongside one another in faith.
We dive into the meaning of being "radically devoted" to Christ, the necessity of deep relationships in spiritual growth, and the call to move beyond healing into activation—stepping into leadership, service, and purpose. Jason also discusses the power of prayer, the role of community in breaking down lies we believe about ourselves, and how Forge is equipping men to be leaders in their homes, churches, and beyond.
If you're looking for encouragement, challenge, and a renewed sense of purpose, this episode is for you.
Tune in and take the next step in your journey.
--------
36:03
The Forge Podcast - Conversations for the Journey - Trailer (Audio)
The Forge Podcast is a place where real men share real stories of transformation, faith, and brotherhood. Through raw and honest conversations, men open up about their struggles, victories, and the power of community in their walk with Christ. From breaking free of isolation and addiction to experiencing revival and renewal, these testimonies reveal how God is moving among the men at Scottsdale Bible Church. Whether you’re searching for encouragement, purpose, or just a reminder that you're not alone, this podcast is for you. Join us every other Tuesday as we dive into the journeys that are shaping men and strengthening faith.
About Forge Podcast: Conversations for the Journey
Welcome to the Forge Podcast: Conversations for the Journey, the podcast of Scottsdale Bible Church Men’s Ministry. Forge is a men’s ministry at Scottsdale Bible Church that is all about sharpening one another as we pursue spiritual growth and a life that honors Christ. Join us for authentic conversations that dive deep into topics relevant to men—faith, family, work, relationships, and more. Each episode features practical insights, inspiring stories, and biblical wisdom to equip and encourage you in your walk with God. Whether you’re seeking guidance, fellowship, or simply a place to grow, Forge is here to challenge and strengthen you for the journey ahead.
Learn more about Forge and Scottsdale Bible Church by visiting scottsdalebible.com/men.