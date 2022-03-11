In the aftermath of violent crimes, unexplainable accidents and other strange occurrences, authorities search for answers in what was left behind. Listen as det... More
Available Episodes
5 of 47
Introducing: The James Brown Mystery
The Circus Singer
In 2017, CNN reporter Thomas Lake receives a phone call from a circus singer who tells a wild, hard-to-believe story: James Brown didn’t die of natural causes in 2006; instead the Godfather of Soul was murdered. After months of calls from the circus singer, Lake decides to fly to Chicago to meet Jacque Hollander in person. There Jacque proves her connection to James Brown and shows Lake a videotape of a polygraph test she took in 1995 that was administered by a former FBI agent.To learn more about how HLN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
11/7/2022
41:43
Tell No Tales
A 70-year-old, retired veteran is found dead on his boat after a bad sea storm. Investigators later discover he was killed during an attempted robbery after winning $400 in Keno.To learn more about how HLN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
11/3/2022
21:17
The Telltale Marks
Patients at the VA Hospital in Clarksburg, WV keep dying after experiencing shockingly low blood sugar levels. An investigation into their deaths reveals an overnight nurse was injecting patients with lethal doses of insulin.To learn more about how HLN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
10/27/2022
21:15
In Deep
A Los Angeles based kidnapping, ransom, and murder ring run by Russian immigrants is exposed when a pair of retired scientists use sonar equipment to locate its victims at the bottom of a reservoir.To learn more about how HLN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
10/20/2022
21:20
Lost Connection
When an 18-year-old girl is abducted while talking on a pay phone, forensic evidence found on her clothing points police in the direction of a suspect who shockingly confesses that he didn't act alone.To learn more about how HLN protects listener privacy, visit cnn.com/privacy
In the aftermath of violent crimes, unexplainable accidents and other strange occurrences, authorities search for answers in what was left behind. Listen as detectives, scientists and other experts sift through the clues, analyze the evidence and piece together data — all in hopes of finding the truth.