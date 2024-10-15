Llewelyn Graham, has over 20 years of experience as an Office Management Specialist (OMS) in the State Department. He shares his career journey, thoughts on OMS promotions, and the direction of the OMS Corps. Listen to Llewelyn recall some of his best moments in the Foreign Service. Learn how he believes in the power of mentorship a strong support system for our colleagues.🔊 The audio speed is increased in the interest of time. Please excuse any typos and editing errors.📩 Feel free to get in touch at [email protected]
--------
52:08
Ep. 03 Laura Avakian
I sat down with Laura Avakian, office manager to Assistant Secretary of Western Hemisphere Affairs Brian Nichols, to chat about her pathway into the Foreign Service. Laura shares how she establishes healthy relationships with her bosses, sets personal and professional boundaries, and prioritizes work-life balance. On the OMS corp, she encourages open communication and mutual respect to create a positive work environment. Listen to one of our fantastic colleagues sharing how they champion the office management role in the workplace.
--------
48:50
Ep 01. Cortney Conrad | OMS Program Unit
In this pilot episode, we sit down with Cortney Conrad, the first director of the new OMS Program Unit. We discuss Cortney's career, including her motivation for joining the Foreign Service. Cortney invites us to celebrate OMS contributions to the Foreign Service as she spearheads the team in charge of defining the path forward for the corps. Chapters00:00 Introduction to the OMS Program Unit03:07 Cortney's Background and Entry into the Foreign Service05:14 Favorite Assignments and Non-Traditional Roles11:30 The Role of OMSs as Advisors and Knowledge Managers24:44 Greatest Success and Impactful Projects as an OMS29:18 Favorite Part About Being an OMS34:01 Introduction to the OMS Program Unit48:23 Managing Change and Communication52:45 Organizational Change and Parity57:25 OMS as a Resource01:06:57 Pride in Being an OMS
--------
1:03:08
Welcome to the FS OMS Podcast
Welcome to the Foreign Service Office Management Specialist podcast, a space for FS OMSs to tell their stories. In this podcast, we talk about OMS contributions in the Foreign Service. We dive deep into career advice and the direction of the OMS corps. If you are a Foreign Service OMS hopeful, a retired or resigned OMS, a current OMS, or an OMS supporter--this podcast is for you.
The Foreign Service OMS podcast offers an insightful look into the lives and experiences of Office Management Specialists working in U.S. diplomatic missions around the world. Through engaging interviews and discussions, this podcast sheds light on the crucial role these professionals play in supporting American diplomacy and the unique challenges and rewards of their careers in the Foreign Service.≫≫ This podcast is not sponsored by the U.S. Department of State. All stories, ideas, comments, and opinions stated on this podcast does not represent the official position of the U.S. Government.