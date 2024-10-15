Ep 01. Cortney Conrad | OMS Program Unit

In this pilot episode, we sit down with Cortney Conrad, the first director of the new OMS Program Unit. We discuss Cortney's career, including her motivation for joining the Foreign Service. Cortney invites us to celebrate OMS contributions to the Foreign Service as she spearheads the team in charge of defining the path forward for the corps. Chapters00:00 Introduction to the OMS Program Unit03:07 Cortney's Background and Entry into the Foreign Service05:14 Favorite Assignments and Non-Traditional Roles11:30 The Role of OMSs as Advisors and Knowledge Managers24:44 Greatest Success and Impactful Projects as an OMS29:18 Favorite Part About Being an OMS34:01 Introduction to the OMS Program Unit48:23 Managing Change and Communication52:45 Organizational Change and Parity57:25 OMS as a Resource01:06:57 Pride in Being an OMS