Will God PROVIDE for me? Still The Same God Ep. 5

We have been soooooooo excited about this episode! There is probably something in all of our lives that we are desperate for God to provide... a relationship, a baby, a job, an opportunity, community... the list goes on and on. It can feel so frustrating and disheartening to be in a season of waiting on God to provide something your heart desperately wants. How do we wait on Him? How do we trust Him? How do we worship the Giver of good gifts more than the gift itself In this episode we get into the nitty gritty of God as provider, share our own struggles, and togethether lean into how God can still provide in the most miraculous and beautiful ways today. It's not too late to join us for the "Still The Same God" Study! Grab your copy HERE today!