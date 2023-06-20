Welcome to the For The Girl Podcast… the podcast designed for you. Join Mac and Kenz, as they cover all the hard topics for real life girls trying to love Jesus...
For The Girl Who Feels Far From God
If it's felt hard for you to connect with God in your "quiet time" or maybe it's just been a while since you've made the effort to be with Him, than this epsiode is for you! Before anything else you need to know that you are not alone in this! Sometimes it's hard to stay consitent and connected. But that doesn't mean you should stay in this place for long. God has so much more for you and the second you make the decision to turn back to Him He's right there, excited to embrace you! So get expectant to restore that first love fire with your Father! Wanting regular updates from For The Girl and the BTS of Mac and Kenz??? Sign up for the Mac and Kenz Weekly (you wont regret ☺️).
8/8/2023
43:07
For The Girl Fighting Feelings of Envy
In this epsiode we talk about our VERY personal struggle with envy and jealous and what the scriptures reveal about these things. Most importantly we give you some tangible ways to fight against these feelings and live in the freedom of who God called YOU to be. JOIN THE MAC AND KENZ WEEKLY 💌
7/25/2023
37:53
For The Girl Struggling With Discipline
In this epsiode we share things that have worked well for us when it comes to have consistent time with Jesus, achieving balance, and having fun while doing it! If you've felt burnt out, exhausted, or simply a hot mess this epsiode is absolutely worth a listen!
7/18/2023
35:46
Can God still SAVE? Still The Same God Ep. 6
It's the finale of our Still The Same God Series! This has been such an incredible conversation over the past few weeks and we can't wait to wrap it up with a conversation all about how God is still in the business of saving hearts today. You know that person that you think is too far off, their heart has grown too hard, and you're beginning to believe that it's impossible for God to reach them. This episode is for YOU! Learn about God's heart for them and about how God might want to use you in their story. Thanks for joining us on this journey and for growing deeper in our intimacy and understanding of who our good God is! We love you fam and we will be back soon! :)
6/27/2023
46:29
Will God PROVIDE for me? Still The Same God Ep. 5
We have been soooooooo excited about this episode! There is probably something in all of our lives that we are desperate for God to provide... a relationship, a baby, a job, an opportunity, community... the list goes on and on. It can feel so frustrating and disheartening to be in a season of waiting on God to provide something your heart desperately wants. How do we wait on Him? How do we trust Him? How do we worship the Giver of good gifts more than the gift itself In this episode we get into the nitty gritty of God as provider, share our own struggles, and togethether lean into how God can still provide in the most miraculous and beautiful ways today. It's not too late to join us for the "Still The Same God" Study! Grab your copy HERE today!
