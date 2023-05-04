Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Georgia Public Broadcasting
Hosts Jon Nelson and Hannah Goodin of GPB Sports share highlights of high school football games from around Georgia. They also share stories from players, coach...
Hosts Jon Nelson and Hannah Goodin of GPB Sports share highlights of high school football games from around Georgia. They also share stories from players, coach...
  • Football Fridays in Georgia: Championships and Expectations
    On this episode of the Football Fridays in Georgia podcast, Hannah and Jon look at spring/summer practice from three points of view: a championship-winning team, a runner-up, and a team whose season ended too early.
    6/22/2023
    37:21
  • Football Fridays in Georgia: Coaching Carousel
    On this Football Fridays in Georgia podcast episode, Hannah and Jon talk to a dazzling and colorful array of "NEW!" head coaches from across the state to give you an idea of what to expect for another great season of high school football to come. There's even some surprises from football past! Plus: how will Jon fare on Hannah's pop quiz? Listen to find out!
    5/16/2023
    42:02
  • Football Fridays in Georgia: Make That Kid An Offer Special
    Many student-athletes across the state get overlooked regarding recruitment offers from colleges and universities. On this Football Fridays in Georgia podcast episode, Hannah and Jon discuss the recruitment process and the Make That Kid an Offer segment that spotlights these students. Plus, we hear from Rob Vaka and his son, Kyle Vaka from Kell High School who received a Division I offer after being featured on the segment.
    4/5/2023
    38:48
  • Football Fridays in Georgia: Basketball Championship Preview
    On a very special episode of the Football Fridays in Georgia podcast, Jon and Hannah are joined by Tabitha Turner and Matt Stewart to break down the GHSA Basketball Championships.
    3/7/2023
    32:42
  • Football Fridays in Georgia: National Signing Day Wrap-Up
    On this episode of the Football Fridays in Georgia podcast, Hannah and Jon break down National Signing Day with the help of Rusty Mansell from 24/7 Sports and GPB's voice of Football Fridays, Matt Stewart.
    2/8/2023
    40:33

About Football Fridays in Georgia

Hosts Jon Nelson and Hannah Goodin of GPB Sports share highlights of high school football games from around Georgia. They also share stories from players, coaches, play-by-play announcers, and other people who live and breathe high school football.
