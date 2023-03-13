After years of sampling unique beers and talking football with friends, we've decided to make it a show! Get ready for uneducated craft beer reviews, over-educa... More
Available Episodes
5 of 28
Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger Ep. 27 with Bill Cowher
Legendary Hall of Fame coach Bill Cowher joins Ben and Spence at the bar in Ep. 27! They cover everything from Coach Cowher's journey to the league, winning the Super Bowl, their frustrations with how good Troy Polamalu was, and so much more!Get your Footbahlin merch here:https://footbahlin-2.myshopify.comBe sure to follow @footbahlinwithben on Instagram for beer lists, giveaways, and exclusive content.**Want to send Ben and Spence beer to try on the show? **Send to:CSB Logistics, c/o Tyler Azar (footbahlin)2175 Big Sewickley Creek Road, Sewickley, PA 15143
5/8/2023
1:42:16
Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger Ep. 26 with Ryan Shazier
Former Steelers linebacker Ryan Shazier joins Ben and Spence at the bar to talk about the 2023 NFL Draft, how it felt retiring after his injury, the impact therapy is making in Ryan's life and so much more!Be sure to follow @footbahlinwithben on Instagram for beer lists, giveaways, and exclusive content.Get your Footbahlin merch here:https://footbahlin-2.myshopify.com**Want to send Ben and Spence beer to try on the show? **Send to:CSB Logistics, c/o Tyler Azar (footbahlin)2175 Big Sewickley Creek Road, Sewickley, PA 15143Follow Ryan on IG: @shazierSupport Ryan's Foundation! https://ryanshazierfund.org
4/25/2023
1:44:24
Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger Ep. 25
Ben and Spence sit down to talk offseason moves, parenting, faith, and answer fan question on Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger Ep. 25Dad Tired Podcast: https://www.dadtired.comSpencer's Spoken Word: https://www.youtube.com/live/OQCQVgKvzCE?feature=shareGet your Footbahlin merch here:https://footbahlin-2.myshopify.comBe sure to follow @footbahlinwithben on Instagram for beer lists, giveaways, and exclusive content.**Want to send Ben and Spence beer to try on the show? **Send to:CSB Logistics, c/o Tyler Azar (footbahlin)2175 Big Sewickley Creek Road, Sewickley, PA 15143
4/11/2023
1:34:00
Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger Ep. 24
Ben and Spence sit down to sample beers and talk free agency. From the Steelers' signings to Aaron Rodgers going to the Jets. Ben shares his thoughts on free agency thus far as well as answering some fan questions. Be sure to follow @footbahlinwithben on Instagram for beer lists, giveaways, and exclusive content.**Want to send Ben and Spence beer to try on the show? **Send to:CSB Logistics, c/o Tyler Azar (footbahlin)2175 Big Sewickley Creek Road, Sewickley, PA 15143
3/21/2023
1:20:14
Footbahlin with Ben Roethlisberger Ep. 23 with Mike Tomlin
Ben and Spence are joined this week by 2x Super Bowl Champion and Head Coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Mike Tomlin. Ben and Coach T recall their favorite moments of SBXLIII, talk player safety, and who is the best defense that Tomlin has coached, along with so much more! Be sure to follow @footbahlinwithben on Instagram for beer lists, giveaways, and exclusive content.**Want to send Ben and Spence beer to try on the show? **Send to:Grail Logistics, c/o Tyler Azar (footbahlin)2175 Big Sewickley Creek Road, Sewickley, PA 15143
After years of sampling unique beers and talking football with friends, we've decided to make it a show! Get ready for uneducated craft beer reviews, over-educated football insight, and a list of special guests that is guaranteed not to disappoint!