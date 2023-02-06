Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg (by Food Tank)

Food Tank's Danielle Nierenberg chats with the most important folks in the food industry about the most important food news, released every Thursday. More
383. Lakisha May on the Art of Accessibility and Advocacy
On "Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg," Dani speaks with Lakisha May, actor, producer, and advocate Her advocacy work includes being the Chair of the Leadership Awards Committee at the James Beard Foundation. She serves as Co-Vice Chair of the board at Space on Ryder Farm, a non-profit residency program and organic farm in Brewster, New York. She is also on the board at Süprseed which provides education, programming, and low cost organic produce to residents of South LA through the social enterprise Süprmarkt. They discuss the importance of using one's platform for good, as well as finding purpose through garden grown food and organic produce. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback. You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” wherever you consume your podcasts
6/22/2023
54:24
382. Yazen Al Kodmani on Creating an Ecosystem of Sustainable Agriculture in the UAE
On "Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg," Dani speaks with Yazen Al Kodmani, a farmer and the Deputy General Manager at Emirates Bio Farm (EBF), the largest organic farm in the United Arab Emirates. They discuss why it's critical for the UAE to grow their own food for the health of local communities and national security and challenge preconceived notions around the barriers of food production in arid regions. They also discuss opportunities provided by advancements in agri-foodtechnology and the importance of seasonality to EBF. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback. You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” wherever you consume your podcasts
6/15/2023
1:04:29
381. From Policy to Progress: Unpacking the 2023 Farm Bill
During a special virtual event hosted by Food Tank, food policy experts sat down to discuss the upcoming Farm Bill. Panelists discuss why the Farm Bill is structured the way it is; finding the humanity in this complex, lengthy piece of legislation; and opportunities to create the policy change we want to see. Speakers include Marion Nestle, author, nutritionist, and Professor Emerita at New York University; Kathleen Merrigan, Professor and Executive Director of the Swette Center for Sustainable Food Systems at Arizona State University; Jennifer Otten, Associate Professor in the Department of Environmental & Occupational Health Sciences at the University of Washington; Adrian Lipscombe, Chef and Founder of the 40 Acres Project; Ben Thomas, Senior Policy Director for Agriculture at the Environmental Defense Fund; and Danielle Nierenberg, President of Food Tank. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback. You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” wherever you consume your podcasts.
6/8/2023
1:16:08
380 A Special Conversation with Below Deck's Chef Dave White
On "Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg," Dani speaks with Below Deck's Chef Dave White. This was held as an exclusive interactive live event for Food Tank members. They discuss his recent experience in Ukraine, as well as how becoming a chef helped him find his path in life. If you're not already a member, make sure to sign up today so you can join our members-only livestreams and interact with the most important voices in food. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback. You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” wherever you consume your podcasts.
6/2/2023
43:44
379. Mercedes Diane Griffin Forbes on Bridging the Gender Gap in Agriculture
On "Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg," Dani speaks with Mercedes Diane Griffin Forbes. The Founder and Editor of DG Speaks and Founder of the Mercedes Parra Foundation for Women and Girls, Forbes has devoted her career to promoting gender equity, sustainable economic growth, and positive social development. They discuss Forbes' work to support female agriculturalists and close the gender gap, her recent trip to Uzbekistan to help farmers engage with digital marketing, and how she's using her platform DG Speaks to inspire other women. While you’re listening, subscribe, rate, and review the show; it would mean the world to us to have your feedback. You can listen to “Food Talk with Dani Nierenberg” wherever you consume your podcasts.