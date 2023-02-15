Podcast 156 - Is using AI cheating? EMS and AI

AI will be integrated into everything we do in medicine, perhaps sooner than we think. It will help keep our patients safe, our providers informed, and our communications connected, and change how we think about how we care for patients (if implemented correctly). Systems like ChatGPT are only the beginning, and many companies are already working on or have already integrated with other healthcare specialties. We will see the same integration happen with EMS. While the response to this might be fear of losing our knowledge base, over-automating decision-making, cheating on tests and papers, and the like, we could adopt a very different outlook. We could view this as an opportunity to improve patient safety, offload menial work, automate documentation and communications, and always have an intelligent partner in our pockets we can bounce ideas off of. One day, we'll wonder how we ever lived without it.