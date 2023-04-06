Hosted by Luke Bailey, The Fly Fidelity Podcast is a weekly podcast featuring thoughtful, layered, nuanced and authentic conversations with fascinating guests f... More
Slug (Episode 64, S5)
This week, we welcome back Slug from Atmosphere for an enlightening and very meaningful conversation about his latest album -SO MANY OTHER REALITIES EXIST SIMULTANEOUSLY. We talk about the succession of events leading up to its creation, following the flow of collaboration, collaborating with SA Roc and Murkage Dave, and so much more!
Produced by: Dale Lewis and Luke Bailey for Fly Fidelity Media
Art direction: Mango Shark
About: Hosted by Luke Bailey, The Fly Fidelity Podcast is a weekly podcast featuring thoughtful, layered, nuanced and authentic conversations with fascinating guests from hip hop and beyond.
Patreon: Support The Fly Fidelity Podcast by subscribing to our Patreon and unlock exclusive bonus content. Learn more at Patreon.com/flyfidelity
Contact: [email protected]
6/18/2023
1:06:17
King Vision Ultra (Episode 63, S5)
This week we're featuring one of the most compelling artists today— King Vision Ultra—AKA PTP founder Geng—who makes his much anticipated second appearance on the pod. Described as a NYC story of many NYC stories, we discuss his culture-shifting latest album SHOOK WORLD and his incredible journey making it!
6/4/2023
1:30:27
Fly Fidelity Presents: Hip Hop Cymru Wales (S2, Season Finale)
On our season finale, we get candid about the next generation and future of breakin' with special guests, including: Emma Mallam (AKA Galmal), Motion Control Dance, Rosanna Carless (AKA, Michael Glasgow (AKA Silence), Jamie Berry (AKA Flexton), and Rachel Pedley (AKA Welsh Poppy-- all of whom are members of UK breakin'.
Produced by: Dale Lewis and Luke Bailey for Fly Fidelity Media
Art direction: Lloyd Bailey
Special thanks to Friendly Rich (The Tom Green Show)
5/28/2023
1:40:45
Fly Fidelity Presents: Hip Hop Cymru Wales (S2, Episode Four)
In this rare interview, Elemental Force honcho Charlie Barker (AKA Slammo) breaks his silence and speaks to his humble beginnings and early inspirations as a breaker. We also talk about his contributions and impact on the scene, as well his no-nonsense take on the current state and future of breaking.
5/28/2023
1:36:56
Fly Fidelity Presents: Hip Hop Cymru Wales(S2, Episode Three)
With backgrounds that have pushed the boundaries of the form in ways that few have, Lee James (AKA B-Boy Melee) and Uprock Addict members Bryce Davies (FKA Tumbleweed) and Kwam Chang (AKA Kwamikaze) have collectively been responsible for upholding a gold-standard in the art of breaking in Wales. We discuss their journeys, achievements, and unique perspectives on breakin'!
