Feel inspired as you listen to weekly candid conversations with musicians, makers, and masters that walk through the door at Flute Center of New York. Join Cait...
Matthias Ziegler
Flute Center presents Flute Unscripted with Caity Massoud, featuring Matthias Ziegler.
Matthias Ziegler, one of the world’s most versatile artists, talks about what makes his approach to performing on low flutes so unique. In this interview, Matthias shares more about the realities of touring with low flutes, why he enjoys collaborating with flute maker Eva Kingma, and how he has stayed true to his voice over the years to build a unique and remarkable career.
*Published June 23, 2022.
8/11/2023
23:54
Sir James and Lady Galway
Flute Center presents Flute Unscripted with Caity Massoud, featuring Sir James and Lady Galway.
In this interview, the Galways take a moment to share their fond memories of William Bennett and how he directly influenced Sir James. The Galway Flute Festival is gearing up for its 33rd year and the Galways talk about what they are looking forward to most this summer when they see friends, both old and new.
Galway Flute Festival: https://galwayflutefestival.com/
Previously published on May 17, 2022.
8/7/2023
30:08
Bonita Boyd
Flute Center presents Flute Unscripted with Caity Massoud, featuring Bonita Boyd.
In this interview, Bonita Boyd shares more about Joseph Mariano’s influence on her artistry. She also explains how a teacher’s unwavering support is the secret to student confidence and success.
Previously published on May 12, 2022.
7/28/2023
32:37
Lorna McGhee
Flute Center of New York presents Flute Unscripted with Caity Massoud, featuring Lorna McGhee.
“There’s enough noise in the world. We don’t need any more noise. But you can never have enough stories!” Lorna shares this sentiment in her interview with Caity Massoud as the two take a look at her trajectory as an artist. In this Flute Unscripted episode, Lorna traces her musical roots back to the Bennett family and shares how an emphasis on expression, sound, and character has shaped her as a musician and influenced her teaching style.
Previously published on April 14, 2022.
7/21/2023
30:26
Eva Kingma
Flute Center of New York presents Flute Unscripted with Caity Massoud, featuring Eva Kingma.
From her shop in the Netherlands, Eva Kingma shares more about how her upbringing led her on the path to becoming a flute maker. She expands upon how she has evolved as a maker and why she strongly believes in holding the production of low flutes to high standards.
Shop Eva Kingma Flutes
*Previously published on 3/8/2022
Feel inspired as you listen to weekly candid conversations with musicians, makers, and masters that walk through the door at Flute Center of New York. Join Caity Massoud as she sits down with famous flutists and gets some insight into their lives, passions, struggles, and hopes for the future.