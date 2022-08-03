Lorna McGhee

Flute Center of New York presents Flute Unscripted with Caity Massoud, featuring Lorna McGhee. "There's enough noise in the world. We don't need any more noise. But you can never have enough stories!" Lorna shares this sentiment in her interview with Caity Massoud as the two take a look at her trajectory as an artist. In this Flute Unscripted episode, Lorna traces her musical roots back to the Bennett family and shares how an emphasis on expression, sound, and character has shaped her as a musician and influenced her teaching style. Previously published on April 14, 2022.