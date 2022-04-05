Flourish or Fold: Stories of Resilience

How does facing challenges shape the people we become? Often, when we see someone’s achievements or appearance on center-stage, it’s easy for us to believe that... More
Finding Your Zone of Genius with Entrepreneur Mike Zeller
“Failure is when you quit; learning is when you keep going.”Key Points:How Mike learned to identify the Zone of Genius (3:29)How to navigate trauma through experiences with your family (10:32)Why he’s finding his most productive period in his 40s and 50s (18:20)More ways to deal with trauma and work through it (25:39)How Mike’s journey has led to hope with emotional intimacy (35:21)Links Mentioned:Find Your Zone of GeniusAstra Nova SchoolFollow Mike:FacebookInstagramTwitterWebsite
7/20/2022
45:41
Navigating Loss and Building Momentum with Dr. Mike Moreno
“Tell me what you’ve done, not what you failed to do.”Key Points:Why Mike came up with the 17 day diet (2:31)How a patient helped him to develop “walk with your doc” (8:20)How Mike navigated the loss of his sister, mother, and his divorce (14:48)How he learned from his youth to cope with this loss (19:57)Why respecting stress helps us to manage our lives (25:36)How to build momentum in your life (30:21)Why it’s important to build from a strong foundation (39:15)Links Mentioned:The 17 Day Kick-Start DietFollow Dr. Mike:FacebookInstagramTwitterWebsite
5/4/2022
47:52
Rethinking Transformation as Evolution with Entrepreneur Heidi Powell
“Something good can come out of a pocket of hurt.”Key Points:How letting go gives you clarity and freedom to receive what comes (13:20)Why complete surrender requires commitment, time, and patience (23:47)How Heidi’s “get fit” challenge helps people find authenticity and vulnerability (30:18)Why the process of finding, creating, and becoming is cyclical (38:22)How alignment helps us to evolve to a higher level of self (45:48)Links Mentioned:Hope for the FlowersThe Surrender Experiment: My Journey into Life's Perfection by Michael SingerFollow Heidi:FacebookInstagramTwitterWebsite
4/20/2022
54:52
Backing Yourself with Coach Michael Bungay Stanier
“Sharing struggle helps people to connect.”Key Points:How taking on your messy life can help you create your next big project (2:31)Why Michael decided to back himself on his book project (21:40)How his vulnerability practice has helped him succeed (33:29)Links Mentioned:Box of CrayonsHow to Begin: Start Doing Something That MattersFollow Michael:FacebookInstagramTwitterWebsite
4/13/2022
47:06
Healing Yourself with Relationship Renegades Rachele Brooke Smith and Emilio Palafox
“Life is like the ocean; there are always going to be waves, you just need to learn how to surf.”Key Points:Why cultivating a healthy relationship with yourself can help to build a better relationship with others (5:29)How trauma-bonding works (9:37)How Emilio navigated out of his savior complex (19:18)How Rachele learned confidence from her time in gymnastics (30:14)How to heal over time through your work (37:27)Why triggers can be gifts (48:18)How we can learn from understanding our brain better (57:33)Follow Rachele & Emilio:FacebookInstagramTwitter
How does facing challenges shape the people we become? Often, when we see someone’s achievements or appearance on center-stage, it’s easy for us to believe that the people who have ‘made it’ have special qualities that afforded them a seamless path to the summit of success. Yet the truth reveals something else. Flourish or Fold: Stories of Resilience is a show highlighting well-known people sharing their less well-known, or even hidden, stories of resilience.
Join host Dr. Taryn Marie, world-renowned speaker and #1 international expert on resilience in leadership and life, as she creates safer spaces for raw and authentic voices to come through and show you how you too can effectively face challenge, change, and complexity to achieve your biggest goals.