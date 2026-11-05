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In this episode of Flor Unmuted, Flor sits down with Emma De La Rosa, Land Use and Transportation Policy Manager with Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability, for a Central Valley-focused conversation about California Proposition 45, CEQA, and what faster development could mean for rural and unincorporated communities.

Emma is a first-generation college graduate of UC Merced and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. In her work with Leadership Counsel, she partners with residents from environmental justice communities to advocate for clean and affordable drinking water, equitable housing, sustainable transportation, just land-use policies, and policies that improve community health and quality of life.

The conversation begins with Emma’s own story and the communities she works alongside across the Central Valley, including places that have experienced decades of disinvestment and environmental burdens. From there, Flor and Emma break down what the California Environmental Quality Act currently does, how Proposition 45 would change environmental review for certain projects, and why those changes matter beyond Sacramento. Pasted text

They discuss the tension between economic development and public health, how residents participate in decisions about projects proposed near their homes, whether promised permitting savings would reach consumers, agricultural land and development pressure, and the growing debate around data centers. Emma also explains why Leadership Counsel opposes Proposition 45 and what she believes Central Valley voters should consider before casting their ballots. Pasted text Pasted text Pasted text

This episode presents Emma and Leadership Counsel’s perspective on Proposition 45. Official voter information and arguments from supporters and opponents can be found through California’s voter guide here: https://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/propositions/45/index.htm