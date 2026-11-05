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28 episodes
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In this episode of Flor Unmuted, I sit down with Nan Gomez-Heitzeberg, a longtime educator and incumbent Kern Community College District trustee seeking reelection. We discuss the role community colleges play in shaping the Central Valley's workforce, particularly in rural communities like Wasco, Delano, Shafter, and Arvin.
Nan shares stories from her years working with students in Delano, where something as simple as transportation, childcare, or class schedules could determine whether someone continued their education. Our conversation also explores healthcare workforce shortages, dual enrollment, career training, the challenge of keeping graduates in the Valley, and how community colleges measure whether their programs actually lead to employment.
We also discuss the financial pressures facing California's community colleges, the growing role of artificial intelligence in education, and what voters should understand about the people serving on their local college boards.
It's a conversation about education, economic opportunity, and the decisions being made today that will shape the Central Valley's future. You can learn more about Nan and her campaign at: https://www.nan4kernccd.com/
Flor Unmuted brings independent conversations about California politics, public policy, and the communities often overlooked in statewide discussions.
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Juan Telles is running for Modesto City Council District 2, representing West Modesto, South Modesto, the Airport neighborhood and downtown. His campaign centers heavily on housing, infrastructure and bringing more investment into neighborhoods that have historically seen less of it.
In this episode, we talk about why developers often overlook communities like District 2, what Modesto can realistically do to encourage more housing and mixed-use development, and how Telles sees public-private partnerships fitting into that work.
We also get into his years in community organizing, his vision for the Tuolumne River area, and why he decided to move from advocating outside City Hall to running for a seat inside it.
A conversation about Modesto, but also about a question familiar across the Central Valley: what does it actually take to bring investment into neighborhoods that have been waiting for it?
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In this episode of Flor Unmuted, I’m joined by Elizabeth Chur, author of The Joy of Talking Politics with Strangers: How to Save Democracy, One Conversation at a Time.
Elizabeth has spent years canvassing across California, including throughout the Central Valley, and training volunteers to have more meaningful conversations with voters. We talk about what she’s learned at the door, what outsiders sometimes misunderstand about the Valley, and how simple moments — a bottle of water, tacos, grapes from the fields, even an umbrella in the rain — changed the way she sees communities that were once just names on a map.
At its core, this is a conversation about listening, human connection, and why talking with voters still matters.
Elizabeth is offering several free online trainings this October, including:
• Canvass Curious: A Relaxed Guide to Talking with Voters — October 13 and October 27 • Become a Great Canvasser: How to Build Bridges to Voting — October 15 • Become a Great Canvasser: CA-22/Villegas for Congress Edition — October 20 • Make Every Vote Count: A No-Fear Guide to Ballot-Curing — October 22
Learn more about Elizabeth, her book and upcoming trainings at:
Elizabeth Chur: https://elizabethchur.com/
Talk With Voters Substack: https://talkwithvoters.substack.com/
The Substack is the best place to get updates about upcoming trainings, book talks and new resources.
- Got something to say to this podcast? Send a voicemail, and you might hear yourself on the next episode!
Pedro Naveiras is running for Bakersfield City Council Ward 3, an open seat currently represented by longtime Councilmember Ken Weir.
In this episode of Flor Unmuted, Pedro talks about growing up in East Bakersfield, his path from local schools and CSU Bakersfield to a career as a prosecutor, and why he decided to run for City Council.
We get into his priorities for Ward 3 and Bakersfield, including public safety, homelessness, city spending, infrastructure, and economic development on the east side of town. Pedro also discusses how his experience prosecuting gang and violent crime has shaped the way he thinks about prevention, youth programs, mental-health response, and the role local government can play before someone enters the criminal justice system.
We also talk about his vision for downtown and East Bakersfield, his approach to political endorsements and independence, and his promise to hold quarterly town halls if elected.
In this episode:
Why Pedro Naveiras decided to run for Bakersfield City Council
His background as a local, state, and federal prosecutor
Public safety beyond policing
Youth intervention and partnerships with local schools
Homelessness, treatment, and city resources
Infrastructure and long-term city planning
Economic investment in East Bakersfield
What Ward 3 residents should expect from their next councilmember
Learn more about Pedro Naveiras and his campaign: https://pedroforbakersfield.com/
Flor Unmuted independently determines its guests, questions, coverage, and editorial positions. An appearance on the podcast does not constitute an endorsement.
- Got something to say to this podcast? Send a voicemail, and you might hear yourself on the next episode!
In this episode of Flor Unmuted, Flor sits down with Emma De La Rosa, Land Use and Transportation Policy Manager with Leadership Counsel for Justice and Accountability, for a Central Valley-focused conversation about California Proposition 45, CEQA, and what faster development could mean for rural and unincorporated communities.
Emma is a first-generation college graduate of UC Merced and Cal Poly San Luis Obispo. In her work with Leadership Counsel, she partners with residents from environmental justice communities to advocate for clean and affordable drinking water, equitable housing, sustainable transportation, just land-use policies, and policies that improve community health and quality of life.
The conversation begins with Emma’s own story and the communities she works alongside across the Central Valley, including places that have experienced decades of disinvestment and environmental burdens. From there, Flor and Emma break down what the California Environmental Quality Act currently does, how Proposition 45 would change environmental review for certain projects, and why those changes matter beyond Sacramento. Pasted text
They discuss the tension between economic development and public health, how residents participate in decisions about projects proposed near their homes, whether promised permitting savings would reach consumers, agricultural land and development pressure, and the growing debate around data centers. Emma also explains why Leadership Counsel opposes Proposition 45 and what she believes Central Valley voters should consider before casting their ballots. Pasted text Pasted text Pasted text
This episode presents Emma and Leadership Counsel’s perspective on Proposition 45. Official voter information and arguments from supporters and opponents can be found through California’s voter guide here: https://voterguide.sos.ca.gov/propositions/45/index.htm
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About Flor Unmuted
Flor Unmuted is where the voices they try to silence get amplified. Hosted by Flor, community organizer and former candidate, this podcast unpacks what's happening in our neighborhoods, in our laws, and in the systems built to forget us. No spin. No fluff. Just real talk with the people doing the local work. We're not muted anymore.Podcast website
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