Are America's Favorite Governors Really All Republicans?

Congress returned from recess last week to two ongoing conflicts. One was Sen. Dianne Feinstein's absence from the Senate, stalling the process by which Democrats can approve their judicial nominees. The other was what to do about the debt ceiling, which has already been breached and could lead to the U.S. government running out of money as early as June. In this installment of the podcast, the crew discusses the latest developments and what Americans think about it all. They also dig into new data on America's most and least popular senators and governors, and ask which animals American are and aren't willing to eat.