Celtics dominate Embiid and 76ers, Latest on Lamar after new deal, How do Warriors even series?
00:00 Celtics dominate 76ers 121-87. Should Joel Embiid have played last night?
19:14 Should the Warriors dare LeBron to shoot? How can Golden State even the series?
30:48 Should Westbrook and Beverley get Lakers rings if LA wins the championship?
36:03 Latest on Lamar Jackson after signing new contract
43:49 Broussard's Under Duress List
55:01 Expect another monster performance from Anthony Davis in Game 2?
1:02:02 Nick's NBA Medals /Do the Celtics deserve to be title favorites?
5/4/2023
1:12:55
LeBron and Lakers steal Game 1, Joel Embiid wins MVP, Can Knicks eliminate Heat?
00:00 Lakers steal Game 1 from Warriors
19:25 Expect 76ers to take control of series? /Embiid wins MVP
29:58 Can the Knicks beat the Heat after tying series 1-1?
34:58 Panic time with Suns down 0-2?
42:43 How big of a concern was the end of the game for Lakers?
53:35 Is it smart for the Jets to sign Randall Cobb?
59:47 Nick's NBA Medals /LeBron recieves 0 MVP votes
5/3/2023
1:11:26
Harden and 76ers take Game 1, Nick's NBA Title Pie, More on the line: LeBron or Steph?
00:00 Surprised Harden carried the 76ers to Game 1 victory without Embiid?
18:23 Panic time with the Suns down 2-0 to the Nuggets?
27:50 Report: Grizzlies informed Dillon Brooks he won’t be brought back
33:34 More on the line in this series: LeBron or Steph?
42:59 Nick’s NBA Title Pie
53:46 Should the Lakers be interested in Kyrie Irving?
1:00:07 Lakers vs Warriors: Who wins Game 1?
5/2/2023
1:11:58
Warriors eliminate Kings, Lakers demolish Grizzlies, Surprised Nuggets easily won Game 1?
00:00 Should Nick apologize to Warriors fans? /How great is Steph Curry all time?
22:46 Surprised the Lakers demolished the Grizzlies by 40 points?
35:40 Surprised the Nuggets easily won Game 1?
44:08 Nick's NBA Medals /Who wins the series: Lakers or Warriors?
5/1/2023
58:27
WEEKEND BONUS EPISODE (Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, NBA Title Pie, Who is at fault for the Bucks playoff collapse?)
Here are Nick, Wildes and Broussard's debates on the hottest topics in sports this past week:
00:00 Nick's NBA Title Pie
11:57 What will the Jets look like with Aaron Rodgers under center?
22:22 Surprised Devin Booker outplayed KD in series against the Clippers? /What is Russell Westbrook's future?
33:38 Is the “Best Player in the World” label now open with Giannis’ early playoff exit?
40:44 Broussard's Under Duress List
51:19 Who is at fault for the Bucks playoff collapse to the Heat?
57:33 Lamar Jackson and the Ravens agree to record-breaking 5-year deal
