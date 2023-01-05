Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to First Things First in the App
Listen to First Things First in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSports
First Things First

First Things First

Podcast First Things First
Podcast First Things First

First Things First

FOX Sports
add
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss the biggest stories in the world of sports. From LeBron James, to Tom Brady, this show will bring you the ... More
Sports
Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss the biggest stories in the world of sports. From LeBron James, to Tom Brady, this show will bring you the ... More

Available Episodes

5 of 200
  • Celtics dominate Embiid and 76ers, Latest on Lamar after new deal, How do Warriors even series?
    00:00 Celtics dominate 76ers 121-87. Should Joel Embiid have played last night? 19:14 Should the Warriors dare LeBron to shoot? How can Golden State even the series? 30:48 Should Westbrook and Beverley get Lakers rings if LA wins the championship? 36:03 Latest on Lamar Jackson after signing new contract 43:49 Broussard's Under Duress List 55:01 Expect another monster performance from Anthony Davis in Game 2? 1:02:02 Nick's NBA Medals /Do the Celtics deserve to be title favorites? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/4/2023
    1:12:55
  • LeBron and Lakers steal Game 1, Joel Embiid wins MVP, Can Knicks eliminate Heat?
    00:00 Lakers steal Game 1 from Warriors 19:25 Expect 76ers to take control of series? /Embiid wins MVP 29:58 Can the Knicks beat the Heat after tying series 1-1? 34:58 Panic time with Suns down 0-2? 42:43 How big of a concern was the end of the game for Lakers? 53:35 Is it smart for the Jets to sign Randall Cobb? 59:47 Nick's NBA Medals /LeBron recieves 0 MVP votes Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/3/2023
    1:11:26
  • Harden and 76ers take Game 1, Nick's NBA Title Pie, More on the line: LeBron or Steph?
    00:00 Surprised Harden carried the 76ers to Game 1 victory without Embiid? 18:23 Panic time with the Suns down 2-0 to the Nuggets? 27:50 Report: Grizzlies informed Dillon Brooks he won’t be brought back 33:34 More on the line in this series: LeBron or Steph? 42:59 Nick’s NBA Title Pie 53:46 Should the Lakers be interested in Kyrie Irving? 1:00:07 Lakers vs Warriors: Who wins Game 1? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/2/2023
    1:11:58
  • Warriors eliminate Kings, Lakers demolish Grizzlies, Surprised Nuggets easily won Game 1?
    00:00 Should Nick apologize to Warriors fans? /How great is Steph Curry all time? 22:46 Surprised the Lakers demolished the Grizzlies by 40 points? 35:40 Surprised the Nuggets easily won Game 1? 44:08 Nick's NBA Medals /Who wins the series: Lakers or Warriors? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/1/2023
    58:27
  • WEEKEND BONUS EPISODE (Aaron Rodgers to the Jets, NBA Title Pie, Who is at fault for the Bucks playoff collapse?)
    Here are Nick, Wildes and Broussard's debates on the hottest topics in sports this past week: 00:00 Nick's NBA Title Pie 11:57 What will the Jets look like with Aaron Rodgers under center? 22:22 Surprised Devin Booker outplayed KD in series against the Clippers? /What is Russell Westbrook's future? 33:38 Is the “Best Player in the World” label now open with Giannis’ early playoff exit? 40:44 Broussard's Under Duress List 51:19 Who is at fault for the Bucks playoff collapse to the Heat? 57:33 Lamar Jackson and the Ravens agree to record-breaking 5-year deal Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/29/2023
    1:05:43

More Sports podcasts

About First Things First

Nick Wright, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes discuss the biggest stories in the world of sports. From LeBron James, to Tom Brady, this show will bring you the first, and most incisive, opinions on the best sports stories.
Podcast website

Listen to First Things First, BYU Baseball and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

First Things First

First Things First

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

First Things First: Podcasts in Family