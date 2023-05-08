Firing Line with Margaret Hoover

On the rise in the GOP: Vivek Ramaswamy vows 'revolution,' not 'incremental reform'

Entrepreneur and GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy joins Margaret Hoover to discuss his vision for America as he rises in the Republican primary polls, earning a spot on the August 23 debate stage. Ramaswamy said he thought Trump was “actually a very good president” but explained why he thinks Trump “fell short” and how he plans to go even further with an agenda that would radically reshape the U.S. government. Joining “Firing Line” in Des Moines, Iowa just days before Trump was indicted for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election, Ramaswamy said he would pardon Trump because censorship—not the former president—was what ultimately caused the violence on Jan. 6. He has doubled down on that position since the indictment was handed down. The former biotech executive—who made a name for himself with his 2021 book “Woke, Inc.”—explained his critique of woke capitalism, his plan to end the war in Ukraine, and why he believes that climate change is not “an existential risk for humanity.” Support for “Firing Line for Margaret Hoover” is provided by Robert Granieri, Vanessa and Henry Cornell, The Fairweather Foundation, The Tepper Foundation, The Asness Family Foundation, The McKenna Family Foundation, Charles R. Schwab, The Rosalind P. Walter Foundation, and Damon Button.