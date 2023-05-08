Firing Line with Margaret Hoover

Author, feminist, gay rights activist and political commentator Margaret Hoover leads a rigorous exchange of ideas with America’s political and cultural newsmak...
2024 GOP candidate Will Hurd: ‘Donald Trump is a loser’
GOP presidential candidate Will Hurd sits down with Margaret Hoover in Iowa to discuss his blunt criticism of Donald Trump, his policy agenda, and what he believes it means to be a modern Republican.
Hurd, a former congressman whose district included over 800 miles of the southern border, lays out his immigration reform plan, as well as his approach to gun violence and artificial intelligence. The former CIA officer also assesses the nation’s greatest national security threats, including China.
Hurd, who admits he is a “dark horse” candidate, outlines his strategy to appeal to primary voters frustrated by Trump and explains why he sees the GOP frontrunner as a “loser” whose renomination would guarantee Joe Biden’s victory in 2024.
8/12/2023
53:23
On the rise in the GOP: Vivek Ramaswamy vows 'revolution,' not 'incremental reform'
Entrepreneur and GOP candidate Vivek Ramaswamy joins Margaret Hoover to discuss his vision for America as he rises in the Republican primary polls, earning a spot on the August 23 debate stage.
Ramaswamy said he thought Trump was “actually a very good president” but explained why he thinks Trump “fell short” and how he plans to go even further with an agenda that would radically reshape the U.S. government.
Joining “Firing Line” in Des Moines, Iowa just days before Trump was indicted for allegedly attempting to overturn the 2020 election, Ramaswamy said he would pardon Trump because censorship—not the former president—was what ultimately caused the violence on Jan. 6. He has doubled down on that position since the indictment was handed down.
The former biotech executive—who made a name for himself with his 2021 book “Woke, Inc.”—explained his critique of woke capitalism, his plan to end the war in Ukraine, and why he believes that climate change is not “an existential risk for humanity.”
8/5/2023
1:01:03
Federal Judge Amul Thapar defends originalism and Justice Clarence Thomas
Sixth Circuit Judge Amul Thapar sits down with Margaret Hoover to discuss his new book, “The People’s Justice,” and why he believes Justice Clarence Thomas is misunderstood.
Thapar explains the judicial philosophy of originalism and how he applies it in his own rulings, as well as addressing some common criticisms of the approach.
The federal judge also reflects on the Supreme Court’s recent decision to dismantle affirmative action, Justice Thomas’ support for ending affirmative action, and debates over the history and meaning of the Fourteenth Amendment.
Thapar, who was on former President Donald Trump’s short list for the Supreme Court, defends Thomas and other justices against allegations of ethics lapses and comments on his own future on the bench.
7/29/2023
45:42
Sen. Lisa Murkowski: ‘I would go with Joe Manchin’ over Trump or Biden
Republican Sen. Lisa Murkowski of Alaska joins Margaret Hoover to discuss her state’s election reforms, how nonpartisan open primaries and ranked choice voting helped her stave off a Trump-backed challenge in 2022, and why she hopes the system can be a model for other states.
Murkowski, who voted to convict Trump at his second impeachment trial, says it would be “unfortunate” if the party renominates the former president in 2024 and weighs in on the alternatives–including a possible independent run by Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin.
She comments on the recent Supreme Court term and declining public trust in the nation’s highest court, which she warns could have huge consequences for democracy.
Murkowski, one of only two pro-choice Republicans in Congress, reflects on efforts to forge a compromise on abortion rights and explains why she believes women still need the Equal Rights Amendment.
7/22/2023
37:18
Saving your soul: Jewel on music and mental health
Singer Jewel Kilcher sits down with Margaret Hoover to discuss her musical career, her mental health journey, and how she hopes to help others find happiness.
The Grammy-nominated performer reflects on her escape from an abusive childhood in Alaska, confronting her pain through her music, and why her honesty has resonated with audiences for nearly three decades.
As a co-founder of the virtual mental health community Innerworld, Jewel explains how the immersive platform works and why she believes it can benefit people who might not have access to traditional therapy.
She also comments on the passing of Tina Turner, her work with former Zappos CEO Tony Hsieh before his death, and how she aims to continue balancing her happiness with her evolution as an artist.
Author, feminist, gay rights activist and political commentator Margaret Hoover leads a rigorous exchange of ideas with America’s political and cultural newsmakers. In the spirit of William F. Buckley Jr.’s iconic “Firing Line,” Hoover engages with thought leaders on the pivotal issues moving the nation forward. New podcast episodes drop weekly, and sometimes more, featuring bonus content you won’t hear on TV.