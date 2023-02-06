Fingal's Cave - A Podcast for all true Pink Floyd Fans

Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Nils Zehnpfennig / Ian Priston
Fingal's Cave is a podcast for all true Pink Floyd fans. Follow us in search of the best recordings and experience the exciting stories of tapers, traders and r... More
Available Episodes

  • Title: Episode #2 - Lee Harris, "Roger was standing in the back watching it with a big smile on his face"
    In this episode, Nils Zehnpfennig meets Lee Harris, co-founder and guitarist with supergroup, Nick Mason's Saucerful of Secrets. Lee recalls being a fan of Pink Floyd from an early age, trips to Kensington and Camden markets in London to buy bootlegs and his memories of Floyd Xmas Mix '93. Other highlights of the hour include, the story of how the Saucers were formed, Roger Waters' performance in New York when he joined the band for Set the Controls for the Heart of the Sun, and Lee's experience of the famous concert in Luxembourg 2018.Big thanks to Russell Castley-Adams for the great Artwork!Shows:Luxembourg 2018New York 2019 (with Roger Waters)Lee Harris:InstagramFacebook
    5/30/2023
    58:15
  • Episode #1 - Pink Floyd Live, "Once you are hooked there is no way back"
    In this first episode Nils Zehnpfennig and Ian Priston talk in general about researching live Pink Floyd recordings and how breakthroughs can be made. They also discuss how tensions in the band in the 1970s not only caused damage, but were also important for the creative process, helping Pink Floyd produce some of their best work. Nils: "We decided not to rehearse the episode to keep it as authentic as possible and recorded it in a single take in a hotel room. It is unedited and we didn’t have any notes to refer to, so it is a bit rough around the edges and there are some minor errors. Ian Priston wishes, for example, that he referred to Phil Salathé and not just Phil, and notes that he has been researching Pink Floyd for 35 years in total and 25 years in earnest, with the commencement of research for his first book, which he co-wrote with Nick Hodges.We originally planned to release a video of the Podcast. For various reasons, however, we have decided to only provide audio. Please excuse the few references to the video." 
    5/4/2023
    47:37

About Fingal's Cave - A Podcast for all true Pink Floyd Fans

Fingal's Cave is a podcast for all true Pink Floyd fans. Follow us in search of the best recordings and experience the exciting stories of tapers, traders and researchers!
