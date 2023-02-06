Fingal's Cave - A Podcast for all true Pink Floyd Fans

Episode #1 - Pink Floyd Live, "Once you are hooked there is no way back"

In this first episode Nils Zehnpfennig and Ian Priston talk in general about researching live Pink Floyd recordings and how breakthroughs can be made. They also discuss how tensions in the band in the 1970s not only caused damage, but were also important for the creative process, helping Pink Floyd produce some of their best work. Nils: "We decided not to rehearse the episode to keep it as authentic as possible and recorded it in a single take in a hotel room. It is unedited and we didn’t have any notes to refer to, so it is a bit rough around the edges and there are some minor errors. Ian Priston wishes, for example, that he referred to Phil Salathé and not just Phil, and notes that he has been researching Pink Floyd for 35 years in total and 25 years in earnest, with the commencement of research for his first book, which he co-wrote with Nick Hodges.We originally planned to release a video of the Podcast. For various reasons, however, we have decided to only provide audio. Please excuse the few references to the video."