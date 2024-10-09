The cycle of Samantha offending, being jailed, then released and re-offending seems never ending. So as we reach the conclusion of our series, we make an application to the courts in search of answers.
06 - Child's Play
With Samantha out of prison in 2018, she was now turning 30 years old. She began working as an au pair again and was about to commit her most serious crimes to date.
05 - The One That Got Away
Sharon receives a strange phone call from a mystery woman with something to give her. Samantha receives her first full jail sentence as we hear from the appeal Court Judge who decided on her case.
04 – Catch me if you can
With Samantha Azzopardi continuing to face police and judges, she fails to heed their warnings to change her behaviour. Instead, she continues to target people in Australia, then returns to Ireland before moving to another continent.
03 - Samm Az
A 15 yr old Russian gymnast turns up hoping to be adopted by a new family. A Police Prosecutor in Perth is not quite sure what kind of an individual he's dealing with. (Ep 3/7) | Visit rte.ie/findingsamantha for more.
A woman who has created over 100 fake identities. A young girl found wandering the streets of Dublin. A teenager deported from Canada. Stories of sustained sexual abuse at the hands of many. Kidnapping charges, prison time, lies, fraud and deceit. Could all of these stories go back to just one person - Samantha Azzopardi? A podcast from RTÉ Documentary on One.