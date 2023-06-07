“Finding Fire Island” is a docu-podcast series which brings to life how a sleepy, 19th century beach town became a modern day queer mecca for artists and the Ne...
2. CHERRY GROVE
We explore how Cherry Grove became the birthplace of Drag and Disco, contrast the quaint cottages to the Pines’ mansions, landmark venues of The Ice Palace and The Monster and the queer female population.
This episode features: Margaret Cho, Bob “Rose” Levine, “Panzi,” Parker Sargent, Daniel Nardicio, Boudoir LeFleur, Diane Romano, Christopher Rawlins, Mike Fisher, Bobby Bonnano, Jeanette Cincotta, Katherine Grainger, Brian Moylan and Ben Rimalower
findingfireisland.com
Executive producer & Host: Jess Rothschild
Editing & Sound design: Caitlin Whyte
Cover art: Ceci Bergier
1. GAY SUMMER CAMP
We are introduced to the two oldest LGBT communities in the US -- Cherry Grove and The Fire Island Pines. Our cast of characters describe their Fire Island origin stories and we quickly see how what plays out here is like "gay adult sleep-away camp." We also observe how racial and socio-economic pressures are felt on the island.
This episode features: Joel Kim Booster, Margaret Cho, Matt Rogers, Brian Moylan, Bob “Rose” Levine, “Panzi,” Ben Rimalower, Parker Sargent, Daniel Nardicio, Boudoir LeFleur, Zach Stafford, Jeanette Cincotta, Katherine Grainger, Tomik Dash and Victor Jeffreys
findingfireisland.com
Executive producer & Host: Jess Rothschild
Editing & Sound design: Caitlin Whyte
Cover art: Ceci Bergier
TRAILER - Finding Fire Island
“Finding Fire Island” is a docu-podcast series which brings to life how a sleepy, 19th century beach town became a modern day queer mecca for artists and the New York City theater community.
Queer history has often been told through the lens of loss and disappearance, but Fire Island has transcended that to survive as a stunning fantasy world and cultural touchstone.
We will take you behind the curtain of the mystique, legends and lore of the LGBT communities (Cherry Grove and The Pines), from folks who experienced their evolution from the 1950s to today.
Starring: Joel Kim Booster, Margaret Cho, Matt Rogers, DJ Lina Bradford, Brian Moylan, Ben Rimalower, Paul Rudnick & more!
Editing & sound design: Caitlin Whyte
Cover art: Ceci Bergier
“Finding Fire Island” is a docu-podcast series which brings to life how a sleepy, 19th century beach town became a modern day queer mecca for artists and the New York City theater community.
We will take you behind the curtain of the mystique, legends and lore of the LGBT communities (Cherry Grove and The Pines), from folks who experienced their evolution from the 1950s to today.
Starring: Joel Kim Booster, Margaret Cho, Matt Rogers, DJ Lina Bradford, Brian Moylan, Ben Rimalower, Paul Rudnick & more! Executive produced by Jess Rothschild and presented by Broadway Podcast Network.