TRAILER - Finding Fire Island

PREMIERING JULY 6th! "Finding Fire Island" is a docu-podcast series which brings to life how a sleepy, 19th century beach town became a modern day queer mecca for artists and the New York City theater community. Queer history has often been told through the lens of loss and disappearance, but Fire Island has transcended that to survive as a stunning fantasy world and cultural touchstone. We will take you behind the curtain of the mystique, legends and lore of the LGBT communities (Cherry Grove and The Pines), from folks who experienced their evolution from the 1950s to today. Starring: Joel Kim Booster, Margaret Cho, Matt Rogers, DJ Lina Bradford, Brian Moylan, Ben Rimalower, Paul Rudnick & more! Editing & sound design: Caitlin Whyte Cover art: Ceci Bergier