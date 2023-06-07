Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Finding Fire Island in the App
Listen to Finding Fire Island in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsSociety & Culture
Finding Fire Island

Finding Fire Island

Podcast Finding Fire Island
Podcast Finding Fire Island

Finding Fire Island

Jess Rothschild
add
“Finding Fire Island” is a docu-podcast series which brings to life how a sleepy, 19th century beach town became a modern day queer mecca for artists and the Ne...
More
Society & Culture
“Finding Fire Island” is a docu-podcast series which brings to life how a sleepy, 19th century beach town became a modern day queer mecca for artists and the Ne...
More

Available Episodes

3 of 3
  • 2. CHERRY GROVE
    We explore how Cherry Grove became the birthplace of Drag and Disco, contrast the quaint cottages to the Pines’ mansions, landmark venues of The Ice Palace and The Monster and the queer female population. Follow @jessxnyc on IG for everything Finding Fire Island! _____ This episode features: Margaret Cho, Bob “Rose” Levine, “Panzi,” Parker Sargent, Daniel Nardicio, Boudoir LeFleur, Diane Romano, Christopher Rawlins, Mike Fisher, Bobby Bonnano, Jeanette Cincotta, Katherine Grainger, Brian Moylan and Ben Rimalower  More: findingfireisland.com _____ Executive producer & Host: Jess Rothschild Editing & Sound design: Caitlin Whyte Cover art: Ceci Bergier Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/6/2023
    47:24
  • 1. GAY SUMMER CAMP
    We are introduced to the two oldest LGBT communities in the US -- Cherry Grove and The Fire Island Pines. Our cast of characters describe their Fire Island origin stories and we quickly see how what plays out here is like "gay adult sleep-away camp." We also observe how racial and socio-economic pressures are felt on the island. Follow @jessxnyc on IG for everything Finding Fire Island! _____ This episode features: Joel Kim Booster, Margaret Cho, Matt Rogers, Brian Moylan, Bob “Rose” Levine, “Panzi,” Ben Rimalower, Parker Sargent, Daniel Nardicio, Boudoir LeFleur, Zach Stafford, Jeanette Cincotta, Katherine Grainger, Tomik Dash and Victor Jeffreys More: findingfireisland.com _____ Executive producer & Host: Jess Rothschild Editing & Sound design: Caitlin Whyte Cover art: Ceci Bergier Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    7/6/2023
    51:55
  • TRAILER - Finding Fire Island
    PREMIERING JULY 6th! “Finding Fire Island” is a docu-podcast series which brings to life how a sleepy, 19th century beach town became a modern day queer mecca for artists and the New York City theater community.  Queer history has often been told through the lens of loss and disappearance, but Fire Island has transcended that to survive as a stunning fantasy world and cultural touchstone. We will take you behind the curtain of the mystique, legends and lore of the LGBT communities (Cherry Grove and The Pines), from folks who experienced their evolution from the 1950s to today. Starring: Joel Kim Booster, Margaret Cho, Matt Rogers, DJ Lina Bradford, Brian Moylan, Ben Rimalower, Paul Rudnick & more! Editing & sound design: Caitlin Whyte Cover art: Ceci Bergier Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/13/2023
    3:51

More Society & Culture podcasts

About Finding Fire Island

“Finding Fire Island” is a docu-podcast series which brings to life how a sleepy, 19th century beach town became a modern day queer mecca for artists and the New York City theater community.  We will take you behind the curtain of the mystique, legends and lore of the LGBT communities (Cherry Grove and The Pines), from folks who experienced their evolution from the 1950s to today. Starring: Joel Kim Booster, Margaret Cho, Matt Rogers, DJ Lina Bradford, Brian Moylan, Ben Rimalower, Paul Rudnick & more! Executive produced by Jess Rothschild and presented by Broadway Podcast Network.
Podcast website

Listen to Finding Fire Island, Joe Rogan Experience Review podcast and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Finding Fire Island

Finding Fire Island

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Finding Fire Island: Podcasts in Family