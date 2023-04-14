Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Podcast Financially Inclined
  • Buying your first car
    Buying your first car can be intimidating. There are so many options! Do you go to a dealership? Should you find a used car on Craigslist? Should you get a car loan through a bank or credit union? Journalist and car expert Matt Hardigree breaks it all down in this episode. His first tip: make sure you get something that you absolutely love. Think you’re financially inclined? Check out these car-shopping tools: Look into some car reliability ratings from Consumer Reports Find a car’s value with Kelley Blue Book Are you in an educational setting? Check out this listening guide This podcast is presented in partnership with Greenlight: the money app for teens — with investing. For a limited time, our listeners can earn $10 when they sign up today for a Greenlight account at http://ww.greenlight.com/inclined.
    4/28/2023
    17:19
  • How To Budget
    Maybe you’ve got a little cash from that babysitting gig, a part-time job or even some birthday money. Now would be a great time to have a budget, which is basically a plan for how you want to spend (or save) your money. This week, Yanely Espinal talks with Berna Anat, the internet’s Financial Hype Woman (yes, that’s her job title) about some easy and practical ways to budget (spoiler alert: Astrology is involved). Think you’re financially inclined? Give budgeting a try: Make a monthly 50/30/20 budget with this calculator from NerdWallet Check out this zero-based budget guide from Best Wallet Hacks Watch an example of the cash envelope method on TikTok Take a look at Berna Anat’s new book, “Money Out Loud” Are you in an educational setting? Check out this listening guide and this worksheet. This podcast is presented in partnership with Greenlight: the money app for teens — with investing. For a limited time, our listeners can earn $10 when they sign up today for a Greenlight account at http://ww.greenlight.com/inclined.
    4/21/2023
    17:50
  • Introducing “Financially Inclined From Marketplace”
    “Financially Inclined” is all about money lessons for living life your own way. Every week, financial literacy advocate Yanely Espinal makes learning about money simple, so you can make the most of your life. Because while money can’t buy you happiness, it definitely can’t hurt. This show was created by Marketplace in collaboration with Next Gen Personal Finance. This episode is sponsored by Greenlight, the money app for teens — with investing.
    4/14/2023
    2:45

About Financially Inclined

“Financially Inclined” is all about money lessons for living life your own way. Every week, financial literacy advocate Yanely Espinal makes learning about money simple, so you can make the most of your life. Because while money can&#8217;t buy you happiness, it definitely can&#8217;t hurt. This show is created by Marketplace, in collaboration with Next Gen Personal Finance.

