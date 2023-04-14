How To Budget

Maybe you've got a little cash from that babysitting gig, a part-time job or even some birthday money. Now would be a great time to have a budget, which is basically a plan for how you want to spend (or save) your money. This week, Yanely Espinal talks with Berna Anat, the internet's Financial Hype Woman (yes, that's her job title) about some easy and practical ways to budget (spoiler alert: Astrology is involved). Think you're financially inclined? Give budgeting a try: Make a monthly 50/30/20 budget with this calculator from NerdWallet Check out this zero-based budget guide from Best Wallet Hacks Watch an example of the cash envelope method on TikTok Take a look at Berna Anat's new book, "Money Out Loud" Are you in an educational setting? Check out this listening guide and this worksheet.