Financially Free Era by SLP Wealth

This week on the Financially Free Era podcast, we’re talking about retirement—not the dream version (palm trees, pickleball, and piña coladas), but the steps you should be taking today to actually make that dream happen. Inspired by Meagan’s father-in-law officially retiring last week (!), this episode is your go-to retirement starter pack. Whether you’re 30 or 60, wondering if you’re behind or ahead, or just trying to figure out where to begin, this is for you. We’ll cover: What it actually means to be “retirement ready” The mindset shift from saving for retirement to planning your version of retirement Why Monte Carlo simulations matter (and no, it’s not gambling) Key financial buckets to focus on (401(k), Roth, HSA, taxable brokerage) How much to save and what “your number” really means Common mistakes people make—and how to avoid them Whether you’re a dentist, doctor, teacher, or anyone with a 401(k) and questions, this episode gives you a clear game plan to start building retirement confidence now. Resources Mentioned: SLP Wealth Retirement Planning Services Have a question about your retirement path? Email us: [email protected]
