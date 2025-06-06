Financially Free Era by SLP Wealth

This or That - How To Prioritize When Everything Feels Important

When it comes to money, it's easy to get ahead of yourself. Sometimes that means prioritizing the wrong goal at the wrong time. We're playing a game of “This or That” — should you save or invest first? Pay off debt or grow your wealth? Contribute to an HSA or a Roth IRA? While the right answer always depends on your situation, we'll talk through how to think about your priorities, what foundational steps shouldn’t be skipped, and where flexibility makes sense. Learn how to think more clearly about what should come first, and why. Key moments: (04:29) Emergency savings may be boring, but it’s your first defense against taking on debt (10:44) Investing while having high-interest debt is counterintuitive to building wealth (17:05) Should you put more money into your 401(k) or max out a Roth IRA? (23:14) What about adding to your 401(k) contributions vs. investing in a taxable brokerage account? (28:58) College savings with a 529 is smart, but it might not always be the top priority There’s no one-size-fits-all for wealth. Get the plan that fits you. Try SLP Wealth for $1, risk free! Like the show? There are several ways you can help! Follow on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Amazon Music Leave an honest review on Apple Podcasts