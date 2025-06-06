Powered by RND
Financially Free Era by SLP Wealth
Financially Free Era by SLP Wealth
Financially Free Era by SLP Wealth

Meagan McGuire
Education
Financially Free Era by SLP Wealth
  Stop Should-ing On Your Spending
    Ever feel guilty for spending money, even when it's on something meaningful? Like that family vacation you saved up for but still second-guessed? We're calling out the inner critic that loves to say, "You should save more. You shouldn't buy that." There's no one-size-fits-all budget, and it's time to stop shaming yourself into one. Discover the hidden money rules you've picked up over the years and how they mess with your financial peace. You'll learn how to spot those unhelpful "shoulds," reframe them with intention, and start making money choices that actually feel good and align with your real priorities.   Key moments:   (03:24) How social conditioning, family, and media shape your beliefs about money and spending (08:06) Feeling bad about money, even when you're doing everything right, is more common than you think (09:01) Decision paralysis often comes from the fear of making the "wrong" money move (12:45) A simple exercise to help you rewrite your internal money script more intentionally (15:32) Ask what a purchase gives you, not if it's "right," to align spending with your goals   
    19:23
  Yours, Mine, and Ours: Smart Bank Account Structures for Couples
    Merging lives often means merging finances, but how do you do it without stepping on toes? Jake Courtney, CFP®, CSLP®, from the SLP Wealth team, joins us to unpack common questions couples face when managing money together. From deciding whether to combine accounts to setting up smart bank structures that support your goals, we cover the practical steps and money conversations that can strengthen your relationship, how to set boundaries without starting fights, and which tools make budgeting as a couple way less painful.   Key moments:   (02:51) How Jake and Meagan approach money differently in their own relationships (11:30) Using Monarch together can spark helpful conversations, even without merging actual bank accounts (18:37) The hybrid model lets you combine finances without fully joining every dollar (23:09) Automating finances reduces stress and makes joint money management much easier (26:45) Set simple spending boundaries to avoid conflict and encourage open communication 
    38:16
  This or That - How To Prioritize When Everything Feels Important
    When it comes to money, it's easy to get ahead of yourself. Sometimes that means prioritizing the wrong goal at the wrong time. We're playing a game of "This or That" — should you save or invest first? Pay off debt or grow your wealth?  Contribute to an HSA or a Roth IRA? While the right answer always depends on your situation, we'll talk through how to think about your priorities, what foundational steps shouldn't be skipped, and where flexibility makes sense. Learn how to think more clearly about what should come first, and why. Key moments: (04:29) Emergency savings may be boring, but it's your first defense against taking on debt (10:44) Investing while having high-interest debt is counterintuitive to building wealth (17:05) Should you put more money into your 401(k) or max out a Roth IRA? (23:14)  What about adding to your 401(k) contributions vs. investing in a taxable brokerage account? (28:58) College savings with a 529 is smart, but it might not always be the top priority   
    39:00
  The Retirement Starterpack: What to Do Now to Retire Well Later
    This week on the Financially Free Era podcast, we're talking about retirement—not the dream version (palm trees, pickleball, and piña coladas), but the steps you should be taking today to actually make that dream happen. Inspired by Meagan's father-in-law officially retiring last week (!), this episode is your go-to retirement starter pack. Whether you're 30 or 60, wondering if you're behind or ahead, or just trying to figure out where to begin, this is for you. We'll cover: What it actually means to be "retirement ready" The mindset shift from saving for retirement to planning your version of retirement Why Monte Carlo simulations matter (and no, it's not gambling) Key financial buckets to focus on (401(k), Roth, HSA, taxable brokerage) How much to save and what "your number" really means Common mistakes people make—and how to avoid them Whether you're a dentist, doctor, teacher, or anyone with a 401(k) and questions, this episode gives you a clear game plan to start building retirement confidence now.    
    31:47
  Welcome to the Financially Free Era podcast!
    This brand new podcast is a spin off from the Financially Free Friday episodes from the Student Loan Planner podcast. We felt like it made a lot of sense to move from our sister company since we focus a lot more on financial planning, not just student loans, and have a separate channel for us to really drive deep into market updates, financial strategies, maybe even real stories from physicians, veterinarians, dentists, or other high income earners. Tune in to discover the biggest misconceptions people have about being "financially free," the various forms of FIRE ("Financial Independence, Retire Early"), and more. We're excited to launch this new podcast and hope you subscribe on your favorite podcast app! Key moments: (03:34) Defining Financial Freedom (07:51) "Long-Term Financial Freedom Insights" (12:53) Emergency Savings for Financial Freedom (25:45) Financial Freedom and Contentment (34:04) Invest Early Windfalls for Future Wealth (41:43) "Start Your Financial Freedom Journey"
About Financially Free Era by SLP Wealth

Are you looking to grow your wealth, achieve financial freedom, and spend lavishly on what brings you joy? Join Meagan McGuire, CFP®, ChFC®, CSLP®, Partner & Co-Founder of SLP Wealth, a fiduciary financial planning and coaching firm dedicated to helping everyday people take control of their financial future. We've helped clients manage student loan debt totaling over $4 billion and saving them a projected $569 million. Everyone should have access to the tools needed for long-term financial success, no matter where they are in their financial journey.
EducationBusinessEntrepreneurship

