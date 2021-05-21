Join money expert Tori Dunlap as she guides you on how to make more, spend less, and feel financially confident in a world run by rich white men. Through solo e... More
Available Episodes
Trailer: Financial Feminist Season 2
Welcome back, Financial Feminists! We're so excited to announce SEASON 2 with a brand new format, and an incredible guest lineup. While you're waiting for season 2, check out Treasury, our one-of-a-kind investing education platform and community designed with women in mind. We're building a new generation of female investors, who don't need shitty advice from old, white finance bros to manage their portfolio. Join the Investing 101 workshop (where you'll make your first investments in real-time) and get access to Treasury. We'll see you in the spring, Financial Feminists!
1/30/2022
1:57
12. BONUS: My BFF Kristine Interviews Me
It's the episode you've always hoped for and never knew you needed –– my best friend Kristine interviews ME! We chat about #friendmoon, John Mulaney, our Zillow obsession, Timothée Chalamet, and how 2020 affected us personally. Lots of laughs, lots of tears, and the perfect way to end season one of Financial Feminist.
6/25/2021
1:32:55
5. Where Do I Start? (aka the Financial Game Plan)
I'm finally answering the #1 question I get as a financial expert: "Where do I start?" Fear not! I'm walking you through the steps that will help you build your financial game plan from saving your first emergency fund, to paying off debt, and investing.
5/31/2021
13:49
3. Overcome Your Psychological Bullsh*t Around Money
In this week's episode of Money Monday, I'm guiding you through a powerful money journaling prompt to help you discover where your money story began and how to shift your mindset and build new narratives.
5/24/2021
17:58
2. The Scandalous and Sketchy Truth Behind MLMs, with Jane Marie
"Hey boss babe!" In this episode, we break down every shady practice that draws so many women into the MLM world and what it's like to be a woman in male-dominated spaces. Our guest, Jane Marie, is a Peabody and Emmy award-winning journalist and owner of the LA-based podcast production company, Little Everywhere. Jane also hosts The Dream podcast, where she interviews men and women in the multi-level marketing and wellness industries.
