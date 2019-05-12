Listen in as author and pastor John Mark Comer and author Jefferson Bethke discuss hustle and hurry, the detriment of them to our spiritual lives, and what we c... More
Available Episodes
5 of 11
10. Saying No
This week John Mark and Jeff talk about saying no. And why it's important as followers of Jesus. John Mark's book: https://amzn.to/2MezgLq Jeff's book: https://amzn.to/33qWFPA
1/2/2020
31:31
9. Empathy
This week John Mark and Jeff talk about empathy. And why it's important as followers of Jesus. John Mark's book: https://amzn.to/2MezgLq Jeff's book: https://amzn.to/33qWFPA
12/19/2019
26:34
8. Obscurity
This week John Mark and Jeff talk about obscurity. And why it's important as followers of Jesus. John Mark's book: https://amzn.to/2MezgLq Jeff's book: https://amzn.to/33qWFPA
12/12/2019
32:30
7. Simplicity
tune in this week as John Mark and Jeff chat about simplicity. And how we can cultivate it as followers of Jesus. John Mark's book: https://amzn.to/2MezgLq Jeff's book: https://amzn.to/33qWFPA
12/5/2019
26:17
6. Slowing Down
tune in this week as John Mark and Jeff chat about slowing down. What it is, what it isn't, and why it's important to followers of Jesus. John Mark's book: https://amzn.to/2MezgLq Jeff's book: https://amzn.to/33qWFPA