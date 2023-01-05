Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Brent Terhune and his rotating cast of co-hosts take a weekly deep dive into a pop culture topic. More
Brent Terhune and his rotating cast of co-hosts take a weekly deep dive into a pop culture topic. More

  • Episode 116: The Man Behind The Goodfella-Henry Hill
    Brent is joined by Isaac Landfert to discuss the real Henry Hill. Support the Field Trip on Patreon. Isaac's albumHenry Hill documentary: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=023gVPfoXxk
    5/1/2023
    1:06:51
  • Episode 115: Let's Watch Goodfellas
    As far back as I can remember, I always wanted to do a podcast about Goodfellas...with my guest Isaac Landfert. Next week, the follow up to Goodfellas-an episode all about the life and crimes of Henry Hill. Support the Field Trip on Patreon. Isaac's comedy album
    4/24/2023
    1:05:42
  • Episode 114: Secret Societies
    Brent is joined by Aaron Scarbrough to discuss secret societies. Well, the ones we know about at least.  Support the Field Trip on Patreon Check out Aaron's comedy, paintings and more here. 
    4/17/2023
    1:26:09
  • Episode 113: The History of the KKK
    Brent is joined by author and historian Don Guillory to learn a lil somethin'-the history of the KKK.Support the Field Trip on Patreon.  Don's websiteDon on IG: https://www.instagram.com/thetokenblackguide/Don on  Twitter: https://twitter.com/donguilloryDon on  Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/donaldrguilloryauthor
    4/10/2023
    1:53:37
  • Episode 112: The Worst Dates
    Brent is joined by Matt Holt to discuss your worst dates. Support the show on Patreon. 
    4/3/2023
    1:11:05

About Field Trip w/ Brent Terhune

Brent Terhune and his rotating cast of co-hosts take a weekly deep dive into a pop culture topic.
