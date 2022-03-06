Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Feminist Fairytales

Madeleine Regina and Jennie Bissell
Available Episodes

5 of 18
  • Epilogue- The Forest
    Jennie and Madeleine hit a dead end in the library. What will happen when they are confronted by a hoard of beasts bent on destroying them? This is our final episode in Season 1, thank you so much for listening! If you've enjoyed your time with Feminist Fairytales and would like to support this work, keep an eye out on our social media for our Season 2 Kickstarter! Stay curious, stay creative, and see you next time in the forest of Feminist Fairytales!  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/19/2022
    7:33
  • The Serpent Queen- Act 2
    Part 2 of 2   When a young woman meets a serpent by the banks of a river, her view of what’s possible in life begins to change. Can she dare to dream, or is it too dangerous for her to want to be more than a cabbage farmer’s daughter? Will she risk all she has ever known for a dream?  Episode Performed by Moira Todd, Shakira Searle and Derrick Davis Written by Francesca Pazniokas Sound by Trevor Van Winkle  Theme Music by Juliana Marin Produced by Madeleine Regina, Jennie Bissell, Madelyn Dorta, and Emma Love Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    6/3/2022
    31:54
  • Interlude & The Serpent Queen- Act 1
    Part 1 of 2 When a young woman meets a serpent by the banks of a river, her view of what’s possible in life begins to change. Can she dare to dream, or is it too dangerous for her to want to be more than a cabbage farmer’s daughter? Will she risk all she has ever known for a dream? Episode Performed by Moira Todd, Shakira Searle and Derrick Davis Written by Francesca Pazniokas Sound by Trevor Van Winkle  Theme Music by Juliana Marin Produced by Madeleine Regina, Jennie Bissell, Madelyn Dorta, and Emma Love   Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/20/2022
    33:25
  • Briar Rose- Act 2
    Part 2 of 2  When the ruler of a vast kingdom uses dark magic to find love, a terrible curse follows. Can her daughter, Rosa (with the help of the kingdom’s Wise Women) find a way to reverse the spell? Episode Script by Latisha JonesPerformed by  Cassandra Gallegos, Sarah Palmero, Arrianna Abraham, Joy Hennes, Katrina Pecina, Gabriela Martinez, and Levi SquierSound by Patrick MullenTheme Music by Juliana Marin Produced by Madeleine Regina, Jennie Bissell, and Emma Love  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    5/6/2022
    35:38
  • Interlude & Briar Rose- Act 1
    Part 1 of 2  When the ruler of a vast kingdom uses dark magic to find love, a terrible curse follows. Can her daughter, Rosa (with the help of the kingdom’s Wise Women) find a way to reverse the spell? Episode Script by Latisha JonesPerformed by  Cassandra Gallegos, Sarah Palmero, Arrianna Abraham, Joy Hennes, Katrina Pecina, Gabriela Martinez, and Levi SquierSound by Patrick MullenTheme Music by Juliana Marin Produced by Madeleine Regina, Jennie Bissell, and Emma Love  Learn more about your ad choices. Visit megaphone.fm/adchoices
    4/22/2022
    30:04

About Feminist Fairytales

Feminist Fairytales is an anthology audio drama that reimagines the genre of fairytales through a feminist lens. Join Jennie and Madeleine as they journey into fantastical intersectional tales. Infuse your day with mystery, mirth, and a new view of what's possible. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @FeministForest.
Podcast website

