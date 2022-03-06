Feminist Fairytales is an anthology audio drama that reimagines the genre of fairytales through a feminist lens. Join Jennie and Madeleine as they journey into ... More
Available Episodes
Epilogue- The Forest
Jennie and Madeleine hit a dead end in the library. What will happen when they are confronted by a hoard of beasts bent on destroying them? This is our final episode in Season 1, thank you so much for listening! If you've enjoyed your time with Feminist Fairytales and would like to support this work, keep an eye out on our social media for our Season 2 Kickstarter! Stay curious, stay creative, and see you next time in the forest of Feminist Fairytales!
6/19/2022
The Serpent Queen- Act 2
Part 2 of 2
When a young woman meets a serpent by the banks of a river, her view of what’s possible in life begins to change. Can she dare to dream, or is it too dangerous for her to want to be more than a cabbage farmer’s daughter? Will she risk all she has ever known for a dream?
Episode Performed by Moira Todd, Shakira Searle and Derrick Davis
Written by Francesca Pazniokas
Sound by Trevor Van Winkle
Theme Music by Juliana Marin
Produced by Madeleine Regina, Jennie Bissell, Madelyn Dorta, and Emma Love
6/3/2022
Interlude & The Serpent Queen- Act 1
Part 1 of 2
5/20/2022
Briar Rose- Act 2
Part 2 of 2
When the ruler of a vast kingdom uses dark magic to find love, a terrible curse follows. Can her daughter, Rosa (with the help of the kingdom’s Wise Women) find a way to reverse the spell?
Episode Script by Latisha JonesPerformed by Cassandra Gallegos, Sarah Palmero, Arrianna Abraham, Joy Hennes, Katrina Pecina, Gabriela Martinez, and Levi SquierSound by Patrick MullenTheme Music by Juliana Marin
Produced by Madeleine Regina, Jennie Bissell, and Emma Love
5/6/2022
Interlude & Briar Rose- Act 1
Part 1 of 2
Feminist Fairytales is an anthology audio drama that reimagines the genre of fairytales through a feminist lens. Join Jennie and Madeleine as they journey into fantastical intersectional tales. Infuse your day with mystery, mirth, and a new view of what's possible. Follow us on Facebook, Instagram, and Twitter @FeministForest.