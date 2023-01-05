Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Feel in the Blank in the App
Listen to Feel in the Blank in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsEducation
Feel in the Blank

Feel in the Blank

Podcast Feel in the Blank
Podcast Feel in the Blank

Feel in the Blank

Iyanna McNeely and Kayla Scott
add
Two friends create a fun, interactive, and safe space to feel, heal, and navigate life together! More
EducationSelf-ImprovementSociety & CultureRelationships
Two friends create a fun, interactive, and safe space to feel, heal, and navigate life together! More

Available Episodes

5 of 36
  • The Confidence You Need + Love is Blind Reunion Recap w/ Kamie Crawford
    This week Kayla and Iyanna welcome Kamie Crawford, a long awaited guest episode! Kamie shares her inspiring story of breaking through into the hosting industry and maintaining confidence through the ups and downs. During Feel of the Week Iyanna and Katie share their experience at the Love is Blind LIVE Reunion.
    5/1/2023
    1:24:42
  • I'm Having An Identity Crisis
    This week Kayla brings forth the topic of having an identity crisis, something her and Iyanna can both relate to. Iyanna is still processing the impact of her divorce and growing comfortable in her singleness and work transition. Kayla is also experiencing transition in her work life and all that comes with preparing to be a married woman.
    4/24/2023
    56:31
  • Us. Vs The Problem
    This week Iyanna and Kayla answer listener submissions! Ariel and Ajah pick from some of your burning questions and those of you in need of advice.
    4/17/2023
    34:24
  • Who Is This Imposter?
    This week Iyanna and Kayla are getting back to their regular schedule, as Iyanna brings the topic of Imposter Syndrome to the conversation. As they discuss imposter syndrome, they theorize where it has stemmed from in their own lives and ways to heal from it.
    4/10/2023
    1:18:50
  • Let's Play Matchmaker!
    This week Kayla and Iyanna are back in their home recording space for the first time since their LA episodes. They share how they have been doing emotionally and mentally since the trip, share their thoughts on the new Love is Blind season, and more!
    4/4/2023
    1:02:21

More Education podcasts

About Feel in the Blank

Two friends create a fun, interactive, and safe space to feel, heal, and navigate life together!

Podcast website

Listen to Feel in the Blank, Flattening the Curb and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Feel in the Blank

Feel in the Blank

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Feel in the Blank: Podcasts in Family