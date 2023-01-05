Two friends create a fun, interactive, and safe space to feel, heal, and navigate life together! More
Available Episodes
5 of 36
The Confidence You Need + Love is Blind Reunion Recap w/ Kamie Crawford
This week Kayla and Iyanna welcome Kamie Crawford, a long awaited guest episode! Kamie shares her inspiring story of breaking through into the hosting industry and maintaining confidence through the ups and downs. During Feel of the Week Iyanna and Katie share their experience at the Love is Blind LIVE Reunion.
5/1/2023
1:24:42
I'm Having An Identity Crisis
This week Kayla brings forth the topic of having an identity crisis, something her and Iyanna can both relate to. Iyanna is still processing the impact of her divorce and growing comfortable in her singleness and work transition. Kayla is also experiencing transition in her work life and all that comes with preparing to be a married woman.
4/24/2023
56:31
Us. Vs The Problem
This week Iyanna and Kayla answer listener submissions! Ariel and Ajah pick from some of your burning questions and those of you in need of advice.
4/17/2023
34:24
Who Is This Imposter?
This week Iyanna and Kayla are getting back to their regular schedule, as Iyanna brings the topic of Imposter Syndrome to the conversation. As they discuss imposter syndrome, they theorize where it has stemmed from in their own lives and ways to heal from it.
4/10/2023
1:18:50
Let's Play Matchmaker!
This week Kayla and Iyanna are back in their home recording space for the first time since their LA episodes. They share how they have been doing emotionally and mentally since the trip, share their thoughts on the new Love is Blind season, and more!