Anxiety + Depression EP 1.

Something that is very important to our household is mental health. It's been something we have really had to work through individually and lean on one another in our marriage. We wanted to share our experiences and give feedback on what has worked for us through our experiences individually as well as a couple. I hope that this episode can help you feel less alone if you are struggling and remember that there is hope for you to find a path to feeling better! National Helplines: National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 988 Crisis Text Line: Text HOME to 741741 NAMI HelpLine: 1-800-950-NAMI (6264) Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) National Helpline: 1-800-662-HELP (4357) National Alliance on Mental Illness (NAMI): https://www.nami.org/ Mental Health America: https://www.mhanational.org/ National Institute of Mental Health (NIMH): https://www.nimh.nih.gov/ American Psychiatric Association (APA): https://www.psychiatry.org/