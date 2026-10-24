Federal Workers Compensation Coffee Break

Why Injured Federal Workers Must Communicate Directly with the Claims Examiner (Phone & ECOMP) for successful claims processing and reimbursements— Provider Contact Is Only a Courtesy

This episode address modern OWCP commication break downs and costly delay avoidance.

Under FECA and OWCP procedures:

The injured worker is the party to the claim.

Most evidentiary burdens, development deadlines, and response obligations fall on the claimant and not the clinic or providers.

Direct communication from the injured worker (phone or written submissions via ECOMP) triggers specific procedural expectations based on rules and provisions with internal tracking at OWCP .

Contact initiated by or on behalf of the medical provider is not governed by the same mandates. It is essentially a courtesy that the claims examiner may or may not extend. Recent years it is obvious that claims examiners are overburdened with much more work and the OWCP is running very slow and poorly. The administration has put a system in place to assist this process by outsourcing some of the new claims processing with assigning a nurse from Sedgiwick or Gensis to “assist” with the claim. The nurses come from a state workers compensation model that is very different than federal workers compensation. They have a mandate to get your back to work and are not very helpful or knowledgeable on OWCP procedure rules and provisions. They are not very helpful most of the time with your case management needs because your requested assistance exceeds their mandate. So if they are not helpful and your agency does not respond to your clinic and doctor’s requests uploaded into ECOMP… what do you do to move these along and get answers and successful processing of your claims related matter?. The answer is very simple …you the injured federal employee are the SOLUTION that can get things done quicker because the federal guideline have deadlines and rules that they have to respond to you. For more information click on the episode transcript.

The podcaster is Dr. Stephen Taylor, OWCP medical-legal consultant & DOL expert for Oberheiden Law Firm. Dr. Taylor’s contact email information is:



fedcompconsultants@protonmail If you need a medical provider or assistance with an OWCP / DOL claim in Pensacola, or Jacksonville Florida and Daphne Alabama you can make an appointment to see Dr. Taylor or Dr. Sullivan at the clinic at FWC Medical Centers or check out the website at fedcompconsultants.com To make a consultation with Dr. Taylor call the clinic at 813-215-4356 in Florida.

For responses email Dr. Taylor at Fedcompconsultants@protonmail.com

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