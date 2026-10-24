Federal Workers Compensation Coffee Break

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Phone & ECOMP vs. the Doctor’s Office: Who OWCP Must Actually Answer- Solutions to Delays in Modern OWCP 2026 and Beyond10/21/2026 | 49 mins.Why Injured Federal Workers Must Communicate Directly with the Claims Examiner (Phone & ECOMP) for successful claims processing and reimbursements— Provider Contact Is Only a Courtesy
This episode address modern OWCP commication break downs and costly delay avoidance.
Under FECA and OWCP procedures:
The injured worker is the party to the claim.
Most evidentiary burdens, development deadlines, and response obligations fall on the claimant and not the clinic or providers.
Direct communication from the injured worker (phone or written submissions via ECOMP) triggers specific procedural expectations based on rules and provisions with internal tracking at OWCP .
Contact initiated by or on behalf of the medical provider is not governed by the same mandates. It is essentially a courtesy that the claims examiner may or may not extend. Recent years it is obvious that claims examiners are overburdened with much more work and the OWCP is running very slow and poorly. The administration has put a system in place to assist this process by outsourcing some of the new claims processing with assigning a nurse from Sedgiwick or Gensis to “assist” with the claim. The nurses come from a state workers compensation model that is very different than federal workers compensation. They have a mandate to get your back to work and are not very helpful or knowledgeable on OWCP procedure rules and provisions. They are not very helpful most of the time with your case management needs because your requested assistance exceeds their mandate. So if they are not helpful and your agency does not respond to your clinic and doctor’s requests uploaded into ECOMP… what do you do to move these along and get answers and successful processing of your claims related matter?. The answer is very simple …you the injured federal employee are the SOLUTION that can get things done quicker because the federal guideline have deadlines and rules that they have to respond to you. For more information click on the episode transcript.
The podcaster is Dr. Stephen Taylor, OWCP medical-legal consultant & DOL expert for Oberheiden Law Firm. Dr. Taylor’s contact email information is:
fedcompconsultants@protonmail If you need a medical provider or assistance with an OWCP / DOL claim in Pensacola, or Jacksonville Florida and Daphne Alabama you can make an appointment to see Dr. Taylor or Dr. Sullivan at the clinic at FWC Medical Centers or check out the website at fedcompconsultants.com To make a consultation with Dr. Taylor call the clinic at 813-215-4356 in Florida.
For responses email Dr. Taylor at Fedcompconsultants@protonmail.com
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- This episode is an OWCP training session physicians who want to work with OWCP and federal Workers Compensation or patients who are looking to provide their physician assistance in filing a recurrence of disability. This episode outlines completing a proper Recurrence of Disability medical narrative to support a OWCP injured worker who is filling a CA-2A Recurrence of Disability form. So, if you’re a treating OWCP provider this is an important episode for you to take notes and if you are an injured federal worker and you think that you have sustained a recurrence of disability and your doctor’s reports are not working…or you are receiving the classic, “Claims Examiner excuse of Insufficient evidence” …this is the episode transcript you want to take to your doctor.
In the OWCP response letters requesting treating physician to respond to a series of questions, OWCP requires response explanation to a series of questions. Typically these involve the following- first, what qualifies for a recurrence of disability and what are the requirements that need to be satisfied for a medical narrative supporting document when a patient is filing a CA-2A form for a recurrence of disability.
What should a worker provide to OWCP if that workers cannot continue to perform their current work requirements and/or light duty due to increasing pain and dysfunction to their original injury or increasing pain and dysfunction to a new body part that is being aggravated by the inability to use their original body part injury? What is right way to handle this scenario when modified duty has to be changed due to a deterioration in their original condition or an adjacent body part without a new injury? Is this a recurrence of disability? The answer is yes.
For the second part of the OWCP treating physician’s questions OWCP requires an OWCP treating physician’s medical narrative explanation to support a CA-2A recurrence of disability…I will give the exact 8 bulletin points that need to be in the medical narrative. For more information click on the transcript.
The podcaster is Dr. Stephen Taylor, OWCP medical-legal consultant & DOL expert for Oberheiden Law Firm. Dr. Taylor’s contact email information is:
fedcompconsultants@protonmail If you need a medical provider or assistance with an OWCP / DOL claim in Pensacola, Tampa or Jacksonville Florida you can make an appointment to see Dr. Taylor at the clinic at FWC Medical Centers or check out the webiste at fedcompconsultants.com To make a consultation with Dr. Taylor call the clinic at 813-215-4356 in Florida.
https://podcast.feedspot.com/workers_compensation_podcasts/?feedid=5557942&_src=f2_featured_email
For responses email Dr. Taylor at Fedcompconsultants@protonmail.com
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FEEDSPOT TOP 10 National Workers Compensation Podcast:
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Agency Direct Communication with Federal Injured Workers OWCP rules & Provisions08/24/2026 | 32 mins.A growing problem that injured federal workers keep running into: employing agencies that try to short-circuit the OWCP process by offering modified duty straight to the injured employee—or handing them agency medical-clearance forms—while deliberately leaving the claims examiner out of the loop. That’s not just poor practice. In many cases it violates the Federal Employees’ Compensation Act.”
Core Problem with this process first under the OWCP and FECA ACT rules:
Agencies are increasingly making written or verbal modified-duty offers directly to the injured worker (or the treating physician) without concurrent notice to, or approval by, the OWCP claims examiner.
They often attach arbitrary return-to-work deadlines and imply that failure to report will result in loss of compensation or disciplinary action.
Separately, agencies are giving injured workers their own “medical clearance” or fitness-for-duty forms and instructing the worker to have the OWCP-authorized physician complete them—again without routing the form through the claims examiner for suitability review.
Both practices are becoming routine and are being used to pressure workers off the compensation rolls while not following OWCP procedures. For more click on the show transcript...
The podcaster is Dr. Stephen Taylor, OWCP medical-legal consultant & DOL expert for Oberheiden Law Firm. Dr. Taylor’s contact email information is:
fedcompconsultants@protonmail If you need a medical provider or assistance with an OWCP / DOL claim in Pensacola, Tampa or Jacksonville Florida you can make an appointment to see Dr. Taylor at the clinic at FWC Medical Centers or check out the webiste at fedcompconsultants.com To make a consultation with Dr. Taylor call the clinic at 813-215-4356 in Florida.
For responses email Dr. Taylor at fedcompconsultants@protonmail.com
FEEDSPOT TOP 10 National Workers Compensation Podcast:
https://podcast.feedspot.com/workers_compensation_podcasts/?feedid=5557942&_src=f2_featured_email
For responses email Dr. Taylor at Fedcompconsultants@protonmail.com
Support the show
FEEDSPOT TOP 10 National Workers Compensation Podcast:
https://podcast.feedspot.com/workers_compensation_podcasts/?feedid=5557942&_src=f2_featured_email
- Today we’re talking about a common challenge: when an OWCP second opinion (SECOP) doctor gives an opinion you disagree with, leaves key questions unanswered, or when the claims examiner misinterprets the report.
You don’t have to accept incomplete or unclear medical evidence. There are established procedures under the FECA Act, the DFEC Procedure Manual, and related guidance that allow you (or your treating physician) to push for clarification through a supplemental report. Let’s walk through the steps.
Section 1: When a Supplemental Report Makes Sense
OWCP often refers claimants for a second opinion exam (authorized by 5 U.S.C. §8123) to clarify the accepted condition, disability status, work capacity, treatment needs, or other issues.
Common scenarios where a supplemental report is appropriate:
The report is equivocal, lacks sufficient rationale, or fails to address the specific medical questions posed.
It contains incomplete information or overlooks key records.
The claims examiner (CE) appears to misinterpret the findings.
New evidence from your treating physician creates a need for the second opinion doctor to review and respond.
For more information click on the show's transcript...
The podcaster is Dr. Stephen Taylor, OWCP medical-legal consultant & DOL expert for Oberheiden Law Firm. Dr. Taylor’s contact email information is:
fedcompconsultants@protonmail If you need a medical provider or assistance with an OWCP / DOL claim in Pensacola, Tampa or Jacksonville Florida you can make an appointment to see Dr. Taylor at the clinic at FWC Medical Centers or check out the webiste at fedcompconsultants.com To make a consultation with Dr. Taylor call the clinic at 813-215-4356 in Florida.
For responses email Dr. Taylor at fedcompconsultants@protonmail.com
For responses email Dr. Taylor at Fedcompconsultants@protonmail.com
Support the show
FEEDSPOT TOP 10 National Workers Compensation Podcast:
https://podcast.feedspot.com/workers_compensation_podcasts/?feedid=5557942&_src=f2_featured_email
- What Is the Bruner Presumption?
Facing a potential adverse action due to a medical issue as a federal employee can be incredibly difficult and stressful. However, a powerful but often underutilized tool — the Bruner Presumption — can significantly strengthen your FERS disability retirement application if you understand the ins and outs of this tool in your disability application.
Stemming from the 1993 Federal Circuit case Bruner v. OPM, this presumption kicks in when your agency takes an adverse action (like removal or termination) based on your medical inability to perform the essential functions of your job.
The Game-Changer: Burden Shifting
Normally, you carry the full burden of proving to OPM that you’re disabled and unable to do your job. But with the Bruner Presumption, your agency’s own action becomes prima facie evidence of disability. This shifts the burden from you proving your disability to the agency along with OPM must now produce their evidence to disprove your entitlement. It’s a major strategic advantage.
For more information click on the show's transcript...
For more information on this topic click on the show transcript...
The podcaster is Dr. Stephen Taylor, OWCP medical-legal consultant & DOL expert for Oberheiden Law Firm. Dr. Taylor’s contact email information is:
fedcompconsultants@protonmail If you need a medical provider or assistance with an OWCP / DOL claim in Pensacola, Tampa or Jacksonville Florida you can make an appointment to see Dr. Taylor at the clinic at FWC Medical Centers or check out the webiste at fedcompconsultants.com To make a consultation with Dr. Taylor call the clinic at 813-215-4356 in Florida.
For responses email Dr. Taylor at fedcompconsultants@protonmail.com
Support the show
For responses email Dr. Taylor at Fedcompconsultants@protonmail.com
Support the show
FEEDSPOT TOP 10 National Workers Compensation Podcast:
https://podcast.feedspot.com/workers_compensation_podcasts/?feedid=5557942&_src=f2_featured_email
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About Federal Workers Compensation Coffee Break
Federal Workers Compensation Coffee Break Podcast is about all things related to Federal Workers Compensation, FECA, OWCP, DOL & Longshore claim filing as an injured federal worker. The podcast is an educational and informative training podcast that covers topics related to the OWCP and Federal Workers Compensation claims filing process for all types of injured US government federal employees and contractors. The podcaster has 32 years in assisting with federal workers compensation as a federal compliance consultant and trainer. The podcast is free and is educational. If you need help with anything related to a federal workers compensation claim...help is just a cup of coffee away. The short coffee break format highlights solutions and gives directions on how to successfully resolve any federal workers compensation claim related issue. So if you are a federal employee and you want to learn about OWCP - DOL & FECA workers compensation....pour a cup of coffee and drop by...you will be glad you did.Podcast website
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