(7/19/23) - In today's Federal Newscast: Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) puts a hold on President Biden's pick for VA deputy secretary. It looks like the Space Force will become the first military service with its own personnel system. And the TSA gears up to land new tech employees in top positions.

(7/20/23) - In today's Federal Newscast: Microsoft will soon give it away for the sake of cybersecurity. The Office of Personnel Management is drafting new qualification standards for federal wildland firefighter management jobs. And the Air Force embeds recruiters in the Hinterlands to find new cadets.

(7/21/23) - In today's Federal Newscast: The Partnership for Public Service announces its 2023 People's Choice Award winner. The electric vehicle commitment of federal agencies has just be supercharged. And the teleworkers at the Federal Aviation Administration, have just begun their descent toward the in-office tarmac.

About Federal Newscast

THE FEDERAL NEWSCAST, (length about seven minutes), is a weekdaily, high-information compilation of nine 40-second news stories and news packages, generated by the non-partisan, non-political, private-sector team of reporters at Federal News Network. Federal News Radio Producer/Newscaster Peter Musurlian assembles and reads the stories on the THE FEDERAL DRIVE with TOM TEMIN, the weekday morning-drive program, heard from 6 a.m. to 10 a.m. (ET) on the Federal News Network app (and website), on any smart speaker, and on WFED 1500 AM, a 50,000-watt 'Class A' powerhouse radio station in the nation's capital. The podcast is most popular with FNN's audience of highly educated listeners, who conveniently access THE FEDERAL NEWSCAST, 24/7, on any podcast platform . Listen to it (as just mentioned) or read the stories each weekday morning at FederalNewsNetwork.com, where the news items contain hyperlinks for those who want more information on a given story.