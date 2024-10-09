Profiles in Excellence in Government: CIO Achievements 2024
Join host Luke McCormack as he discusses 2024 federal IT successes with top government and industry technology experts.
59:01
Zero Trust Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024
58:56
Defense and Homeland Cloud Computing in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024
How are DoD and DHS profiling a successful cloud computing strategy and what is the vision for the future?
58:55
Customer Experience Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024
Improving customer experience (CX) is a multi-faceted challenge to tackle as needs vary between stakeholders. How are agencies profiling a successful strategy and what is the vision for the future?
59:09
Artificial Intelligence Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024
