Federal News Network | Hubbard Radio
The Federal Executive Forum teams leaders in the government market to provide best-of-breed thought leadership media programs that deliver access to the governm...
  • Profiles in Excellence in Government: CIO Achievements 2024
    Join host Luke McCormack as he discusses 2024 federal IT successes with top government and industry technology experts.
    59:01  
    59:01
  • Zero Trust Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    58:56  
    58:56
  • Defense and Homeland Cloud Computing in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024
    How are DoD and DHS profiling a successful cloud computing strategy and what is the vision for the future? Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    58:55  
    58:55
  • Customer Experience Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024
    Improving customer experience (CX) is a multi-faceted challenge to tackle as needs vary between stakeholders. How are agencies profiling a successful strategy and what is the vision for the future?
    59:09  
    59:09
  • Artificial Intelligence Strategies in Government Progress and Best Practices 2024
    Learn more about your ad choices. Visit podcastchoices.com/adchoices
    59:09  
    59:09

About Federal Executive Forum

The Federal Executive Forum teams leaders in the government market to provide best-of-breed thought leadership media programs that deliver access to the government market, develop a high level of mindshare, and strengthen brands.
