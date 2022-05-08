8.6 BLK Subsonic | Episode 68: Faxon Blog & Podcast

David Stark of Discreet Ballistics joins the show to talk about all things 8.6 Blackout and Subsonic Ammunition. From DiscreetBallistics.com: Shooting subsonic ammunition is significantly quieter than shooting supersonic ammunition. Simple fluid dynamics tells us that if a projectile travels at a velocity below the speed of sound, the sonic crack normally heard with supersonic projectiles will not be present. When used in combination with a sound suppressor, subsonic ammunition significantly reduces a firearm's sound signature to hearing-safe levels. Subsonic ammunition has become increasingly popular with today's civilian, law enforcement and military shooters. Learn more about Discreet Ballistics: Website: https://discreetballistics.com/ Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/discreet.ballistics/ Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/discreetballistics YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtSQ2JkJ-qs4ludwD... https://faxonfirearms.com/blog/86-blk-subsonic-episode-68-faxon-blog-podcast/