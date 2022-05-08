Join the Faxon team each week as they discuss a variety of firearms-related topics ranging from gun care and upkeep to social perception. Learn more and catch t...
New Bolt Action Highlights | Episode 71: Faxon Blog & Podcast
Dustin is joined by Jay Wilson (Director of Product Management) and Aaron Meidinger (Design Engineer) to talk about the new Faxon Bolt Action that was announced at SHOT Show 2023.
Learn more about the Faxon Bolt Action: https://faxonfirearms.com/boltaction/
Find Faxon's Booth for the 2023 NRA Annual Meeting: https://s15.a2zinc.net/clients/NRA/nraam2023/Publi...
Show Page: https://faxonfirearms.com/blog/episode71
2/7/2023
35:43
8.6 Blackout Reloading & More | Episode 70: Faxon Blog & Podcast
Reloaders... rejoice!
Nito Mortera of AP2020 Outdoors joins Jay and Dustin to talk about 8.6 Blackout Reloading tips and tricks, his 8.6 BLK experience, builds, and more!
https://faxonfirearms.com/blog/episode70
Learn more about Nito & find his videos here: https://www.youtube.com/c/ArchersParadox2020
8.6 BLK Facebook Group - https://www.facebook.com/groups/305982414743863/
8/19/2022
56:28
8.6 BLK Deep Dive | Episode 69: Faxon Blog & Podcast
Faxon 8.6 Blackout AR-10 Launch: 8.6.22
Dustin is joined by Faxon's Director of Product Management, Jay Wilson, for a deep-dive into 8.6 BLK, Faxon Sentinel AR-10s, and some tips and insights for 8.6 Blackout enthusiasts.
Visit Faxon's blog page for more information, links mentioned in the show, and more!
FaxonFirearms.com/blog
8/5/2022
42:17
8.6 BLK Subsonic | Episode 68: Faxon Blog & Podcast
David Stark of Discreet Ballistics joins the show to talk about all things 8.6 Blackout and Subsonic Ammunition.
From DiscreetBallistics.com:
Shooting subsonic ammunition is significantly quieter than shooting supersonic ammunition. Simple fluid dynamics tells us that if a projectile travels at a velocity below the speed of sound, the sonic crack normally heard with supersonic projectiles will not be present. When used in combination with a sound suppressor, subsonic ammunition significantly reduces a firearm's sound signature to hearing-safe levels. Subsonic ammunition has become increasingly popular with today's civilian, law enforcement and military shooters.
Learn more about Discreet Ballistics:
Website: https://discreetballistics.com/
Instagram: https://www.instagram.com/discreet.ballistics/
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/discreetballistics
YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCtSQ2JkJ-qs4ludwD...
https://faxonfirearms.com/blog/86-blk-subsonic-episode-68-faxon-blog-podcast/
5/20/2022
44:46
Midwest Gun Works | Episode 67: Faxon Blog & Podcast
Cameron Tinker of Midwest Gun Works joins the show to talk about the many offerings provided to the shooting sports community by MGW. From gunsmithing, to finding just about any part you could possibly need, Midwest Gun Works has a knowledgeable staff and excellent inventory for your next gun project.
Learn more at FaxonFirearms.com/Episode67