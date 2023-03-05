Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Radio Logo
The station's stream will start in null sec.
Listen to Fat Mascara in the App
Listen to Fat Mascara in the App
(13,284)(171,489)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play StoreDownload for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store
HomePodcastsArts
Fat Mascara

Fat Mascara

Podcast Fat Mascara
Podcast Fat Mascara

Fat Mascara

Jennifer Sullivan & Jessica Matlin
add
Beauty journalists (and friends!) Jessica Matlin and Jennifer Sullivan bring you the big, juicy world of beauty twice a week. On Wednesdays, they share their in... More
ArtsFashion & Beauty
Beauty journalists (and friends!) Jessica Matlin and Jennifer Sullivan bring you the big, juicy world of beauty twice a week. On Wednesdays, they share their in... More

Available Episodes

5 of 509
  • Help for Hair Loss with Dr. Doris Day (Replay)
    Dermatologist Doris Day, MD, is the hair authority, and she’s here to talk about why hair loss happens and what you can do about it. Stress management, serums, supplements, OTC and Rx drugs, lasers, platelet-rich plasma (PRP) treatments, surgery, and the best wigs—she discusses it all! This beauty podcast features a new introduction, but most of the content was originally featured on an episode that aired in 2019. We'll be back on Wednesday with an all-new episode.Products mentioned in this episode: shopmy.us/collections/158933Episode recap with links: fatmascara.com/blogSponsor links & discount codes: fatmascara.com/sponsorsPrivate Facebook Group: Fat Mascara Raising a WandSocial media: @fatmascara, @jessicamatlin, @jenn_editSubmit a "Raise A Wand" product recommendation and be featured on the show: email [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 646-481-8182 Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/fatmascara. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/28/2023
    37:44
  • Ep. 486: Quiet Luxury, Annual Skin Exams & The Week’s Beauty News
    What is quiet luxury in beauty? Succession’s Kendall Roy using Augustinus Bader, obvi. But what else? Let’s discuss! We’re also talking about how to get a free skin-cancer screening (May is Skin Cancer Awareness month); why NOT to use beef-tallow-based soap; rebranding anti-aging; and Gen Z misconceptions about sunscreen. Plus: listeners’ favorite non-messy body scrubs, new ways to use rose water, and a sustainable alternative to cotton rounds.Products mentioned in this episode: shopmy.us/collections/158932Episode recap with links (including skin-cancer screening link): fatmascara.com/blogSponsor links & discount codes: fatmascara.com/sponsorsPrivate Facebook Group: Fat Mascara Raising a WandSocial media: @fatmascara, @jessicamatlin, @jenn_editSubmit a "Raise A Wand" product recommendation and be featured on the show: email [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 646-481-8182 Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/fatmascara. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/26/2023
    30:24
  • Ask A Clean Cosmetic Chemist with Krupa Koestline
    Are clean beauty products better for the environment? Who still tests on animals and why? How do retailers and brands develop their lists of restricted substances (aka, “no no” lists)? In honor of Earth Day, cosmetic biochemist Krupa Koestline—founder of KKT Consultants, a product-development firm—is here to answer all your questions. We’ll discuss the current state of “clean” beauty and dig into some more complicated issues, like the potential dangers of ethoxylated ingredients, how and why fragrances are used in product formulation, which skincare ingredients are overrated, and more.Products mentioned in this episode: shopmy.us/collections/155676Episode recap with links: fatmascara.com/blogSponsor links & discount codes: fatmascara.com/sponsorsPrivate Facebook Group: Fat Mascara Raising a WandSocial media: @fatmascara, @jessicamatlin, @jenn_editSubmit a "Raise A Wand" product recommendation and be featured on the show: email [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 646-481-8182 Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/fatmascara. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/21/2023
    47:15
  • Ep. 485: Bare Legs, Body-Scrub Troubles & The Week’s Beauty News
    In this pleasantly meandering episode, we contemplate celebrities who have beef with their glam squads (and vice versa), discuss bare-leg insecurity and how to handle it, and dream about owning a farm. Plus, Jess’s Beauty Sandwich facial from Iván Pol; skincare for dogs; reverse money pieces, the latest hair color trend; and a new way to prevent underarm odor. Oh! And one last thing: Can you help us find the perfect (aka, “not gloopy-doopy”) body scrub?Products mentioned in this episode: shopmy.us/collections/154844Episode recap with links: fatmascara.com/blogSponsor links & discount codes: fatmascara.com/sponsorsPrivate Facebook Group: Fat Mascara Raising a WandSocial media: @fatmascara, @jessicamatlin, @jenn_editSubmit a "Raise A Wand" product recommendation and be featured on the show: email [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 646-481-8182 Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/fatmascara. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/19/2023
    40:10
  • Bringing Fragrance Memories Alive with Elizabeth Renstrom
    Photographer and editor Elizabeth Renstrom is the artist behind Basenote Bitch, a project that explores how perfume plays a part in our formative years. In this interview, we revisit vintage fragrances—such as Love’s Baby Soft, Fetish by Dana, Tribe by Coty, and Ralph Lauren Cool—and discuss the marketing messages that were used to sell them. Plus, we learn more about Elizabeth and her work, her favorite beauty products, and the perfumes that have shaped who she is.Products mentioned in this episode: shopmy.us/collections/151991Episode recap with links: fatmascara.com/blogSponsor links & discount codes: fatmascara.com/sponsorsPrivate Facebook Group: Fat Mascara Raising a WandSocial media: @fatmascara, @jessicamatlin, @jenn_editSubmit a "Raise A Wand" product recommendation and be featured on the show: email [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 646-481-8182 Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/fatmascara. Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.
    4/14/2023
    51:17

More Arts podcasts

About Fat Mascara

Beauty journalists (and friends!) Jessica Matlin and Jennifer Sullivan bring you the big, juicy world of beauty twice a week. On Wednesdays, they share their insider access to the industry, discuss news and culture through the lens of beauty, and talk about their beauty adventures as well as their favorite fragrances, skincare, and makeup. On Fridays, they interview their favorite people in the business, including celebrities, makeup artists, perfumers, dermatologists, plastic surgeons, and more. Delivered with a heavy dose of fun, Fat Mascara is where beauty obsessives can get their fix.

Become a member at https://plus.acast.com/s/fatmascara.


Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.

Podcast website

Listen to Fat Mascara, The John Batchelor Show and Many Other Stations from Around the World with the radio.net App

Fat Mascara

Fat Mascara

Download now for free and listen to the radio easily.

Google Play StoreApp Store

Fat Mascara: Podcasts in Family