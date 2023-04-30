Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
SModcast Network
Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin discuss all things in the geek entertainment spectrum. More
Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin discuss all things in the geek entertainment spectrum. More

  • 401: Home Show! - 06/07/23
    Kevin and Marc return to the digital Scum & Villainy Cantina to talk everything geeky and freaky for the week-y. SPONSOR: ►►Get 20% Off + Free Shipping, with the code FATMAN20 at https://manscaped.com. SPONSOR: ►►Try BLUECHEW FREE with the code FATMAN at checkout https://go.bluechew.com/fatman
    6/8/2023
    2:32:32
  • 400: Quadricentennial Episode! - 05/21/23
    Kevin and Marc return to Scum & Villainy Cantina to talk the latest and greatest in nerd and pop culture. SPONSOR: ►►Get 20% Off + Free Shipping, with the code FATMAN20 at https://manscaped.com. SPONSOR: ►►Try BLUECHEW FREE with the code FATMAN at checkout https://go.bluechew.com/fatman
    5/22/2023
    2:10:00
  • 399.1: Talking WGA Strike! Fat Man Beyond - 05/10/23
    Kevin and Marc return to the digital Scum & Villainy Cantina to talk about the ongoing Writer's Guild of America Strike, the important role that writer's play in the entertainment we enjoy, and what the important issues are that they are striking for. Go to https://nativedeo.com/fatman, or use promo code fatman at checkout, to get 20% off your first order.
    5/11/2023
    2:15:55
  • 399: Mando Finale! Picard Finale! The Flash! - Black Man Beyond - 04/27/23
    Marc is joined by DILF Man @ThatWillWilkins in the digital Scum & Villainy Cantina to talk all about the Mandalorian Season 3 finale, the Picard finale, what's going on with the WGA, and all the big news out of CinemaCon! SPONSOR: ►►Get 20% Off and Free Shipping with our code FATMAN20 at https://manscaped.com
    4/30/2023
    1:21:48
  • 398: Get WICK-ed with Kevin Smith & Marc Bernardin LIVE 04/10/23
    Kevin and Marc welcome back DILF Man as he helps them rejoin the digital Scum & Villainy Cantina in a post John Wick 4 world to get distracted by SuperChats, talk about Star Wars Celebration news, talk about the latest in geek happenings, and some audience Q&A in the longest Fat Man Beyond to date!
    4/12/2023
    3:45:27

About Fat Man Beyond

Kevin Smith and Marc Bernardin discuss all things in the geek entertainment spectrum.
