399.1: Talking WGA Strike! Fat Man Beyond - 05/10/23

Kevin and Marc return to the digital Scum & Villainy Cantina to talk about the ongoing Writer's Guild of America Strike, the important role that writer's play in the entertainment we enjoy, and what the important issues are that they are striking for. Go to https://nativedeo.com/fatman, or use promo code fatman at checkout, to get 20% off your first order.