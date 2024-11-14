Powered by RND
Radio Logo
PodcastsTechnologyFarzad Podcast
Listen to Farzad Podcast in the App
Listen to Farzad Podcast in the App
(36,319)(250,152)
Save favorites
Alarm
Sleep timer
Download for free in the App StoreDownload for free in the Play Store

Farzad Podcast

Podcast Farzad Podcast
Farzad Mesbahi
The Robots Are Coming.
More
TechnologyBusiness

Available Episodes

5 of 234
  • Elon Musk vs Bill Gates: Who Can People Trust?
    Elon Musk vs Bill Gates: Who Can People Trust?
    --------  
    1:01:00
  • The Legal Challenges of Elon & Vivek's D.O.G.E. (Department of Government Efficiency)
    In this episode, Richard from Not Legal Advice joins us to break down the legal complexities and potential hurdles of Trump's newly announced Department of Government Efficiency, led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy. We discuss the implications, possible roadblocks, and what it means for the future of government bureaucracy. Tune in for an insightful discussion on constitutional law, the Supreme Court's perspective, and how this bold move could reshape America's government.
    --------  
    1:18:49
  • He Turned $20k Into $60M+. Now ALL IN on Tesla w/ Chris Camillo
    Unveiling the Future: Humanoid Robots and Massive Investment Opportunities with Chris CamilloJoin Chris Camillo as he explores the groundbreaking potential of humanoid robots and how they're set to revolutionize industries. From investor insights to the transformative impact on physical labor, Chris shares his experiences and predictions in this in-depth discussion. Topics include the total addressable market, proprietary tech, and the unique barriers to entry. Discover why companies like Tesla, Optimus, Figure AI, and Aptronic are at the forefront of this innovation, and how these technologies could lead to unprecedented investment opportunities and societal changes. If you're keen on the future of AI and robotics, this episode is a must-watch!
    --------  
    1:01:46
  • Elon Musk's Political EARTHQUAKE w/ Gali
    Elon Musk's Political Movement and Its Impact Post-ElectionThis episode delves into the political movement initiated by Elon Musk, emphasizing its progression over the past few years with a focus on free speech and the platform X. It explores how recent political victories have amplified the movement's momentum.
    --------  
    58:19
  • Excited & Nervous: Unfiltered Trump Victory Reaction
    Join us as we discuss Donald Trump winning the election, critique the media's portrayal of current events, and highlight the underestimated intelligence of everyday Americans. We delve into the unique merits of the American way of life, the widespread impact of propaganda, and the evolving landscape of political discourse aided by platforms like X (formerly Twitter). We explore the possibilities for the future, including the influence of Elon Musk on the US and the potential for a new era of political engagement through long-form discussions and debates.
    --------  
    56:20

More Technology podcasts

Trending Technology podcasts

About Farzad Podcast

The Robots Are Coming.
Podcast website

Listen to Farzad Podcast, The Vergecast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app

Get the free radio.net app

  • Stations and podcasts to bookmark
  • Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
  • Supports Carplay & Android Auto
  • Many other app features
Open app
Radio
Company
Legal
Service
Apps
Social
Radio USA
v6.28.0 | © 2007-2024 radio.de GmbH
Generated: 11/20/2024 - 11:27:08 PM