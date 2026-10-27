Far From the Tree

Far From the Tree

Actors Steve and Audrey Zahn discuss their new movie “She Dances,” living on a farm in Kentucky, and how they both fell in love with the art of acting.

Tony interviews Anna about Political Playlist, her podcast that highlights the next generation of leaders in Congress, and how political engagement has always been a part of their family ethos.

Behind the Scenes of Political Playlist

Sharon Lavigne and her daughter Shamyra Lavigne-Davey join to discuss their environmental advocacy work and their continued fight to shut down toxic chemical plants in their hometown St. James, Louisiana.

In the season one finale, Anna and Tony look back on their favorite Far From the Tree moments and answer audience questions.

Anna and Tony kick off season two with big life updates on their growing family tree. Then Lisa Kudrow and Julian Stern join to talk about working together on The Comeback, AI’s place in Hollywood, and how Lisa navigated pregnancy and motherhood in the early days of Friends.

Stuff You Should Know

Where Should We Begin? with Esther Perel

I Used To Work There

No One Is Coming

The Person Who Believed In Me with David Begnaud

About Far From the Tree

About Far From the Tree

About Far From the Tree