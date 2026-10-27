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Far From the Tree
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Far From the Tree

Tony Goldwyn, Anna Musky-Goldwyn
Society & Culture
Far From the Tree
Latest episode

27 episodes

  • Far From the Tree

    Lisa Kudrow and Julian Stern

    10/27/2026 | 56 mins.
    Anna and Tony kick off season two with big life updates on their growing family tree. Then Lisa Kudrow and Julian Stern join to talk about working together on The Comeback, AI’s place in Hollywood, and how Lisa navigated pregnancy and motherhood in the early days of Friends.
  • Far From the Tree

    Season Finale

    04/07/2026 | 51 mins.
    In the season one finale, Anna and Tony look back on their favorite Far From the Tree moments and answer audience questions.
  • Far From the Tree

    Sharon Lavigne and Shamyra Lavigne-Davey

    03/31/2026 | 57 mins.
    Sharon Lavigne and her daughter Shamyra Lavigne-Davey join to discuss their environmental advocacy work and their continued fight to shut down toxic chemical plants in their hometown St. James, Louisiana.
  • Far From the Tree

    Behind the Scenes of Political Playlist

    03/24/2026 | 48 mins.
    Tony interviews Anna about Political Playlist, her podcast that highlights the next generation of leaders in Congress, and how political engagement has always been a part of their family ethos.
  • Far From the Tree

    Steve and Audrey Zahn

    03/17/2026 | 1h 13 mins.
    Actors Steve and Audrey Zahn discuss their new movie “She Dances,” living on a farm in Kentucky, and how they both fell in love with the art of acting.
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About Far From the Tree
Actor Tony Goldwyn and his daughter, screenwriter Anna Musky-Goldwyn, chat with other parent–child duos working in the same industry to explore what it’s really like being in the family business—the good, the bad, and everything in between.
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Society & Culture

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