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27 episodes
- Anna and Tony kick off season two with big life updates on their growing family tree. Then Lisa Kudrow and Julian Stern join to talk about working together on The Comeback, AI’s place in Hollywood, and how Lisa navigated pregnancy and motherhood in the early days of Friends.
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About Far From the Tree
Actor Tony Goldwyn and his daughter, screenwriter Anna Musky-Goldwyn, chat with other parent–child duos working in the same industry to explore what it’s really like being in the family business—the good, the bad, and everything in between.Podcast website
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Far From the Tree
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