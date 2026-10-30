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100 episodes
- Ray Flowers hosts FSD, M-F at 12pm EST. TNF Review: CAR @ GB. NFL Talk: Seattle RBs, RJ Harvey, Breece Hall, TreVeyon Henderson, Eagles RBs, Eagles WRs, A.J. Brown, Tre Harris, Treylon Burks, Antonio Williams, Michael Wilson, Tyler Warren, Rams TEs. Russ J. Clay joins to talk the dynasty value of… Omar Cooper, KC Concepcion, Michael Wilson, Carson Beck, Ollie Gordon, Breece Hall, Travis Etienne, Bhayshul Tuten, Harold Fanin, Colston Loveland. Use promo code "Ghost30" for 30% off ANY membership at www.FantasyGuru.com
- Jeff Mans and Ray Flowers get you ready for Week 8, starting with TNF (Panthers & Packers). They then talk O-Line vs D-Lines and WR/CB matchups. Then, they look at some of the overall game matchups, before Jeff details some of the clothes optional fun he's had in the past. Jeff gives out a prop bet and he also takes a serious of questions dealing with start/sits, player values and the future. Use promo code "Ghost30" for 30% off ANY membership at www.FantasyGuru.com
- Ray Flowers hosts FSD, M-F at 12pm EST. NFL Talk: Lamar Jackson, Jeremiyah Love, Omarion Hampton, Dameon Pierce, Elijah Mitchell, Davante Adams, Matthew Goldon, Savion Williams, DJ Moore, Tre Harris, Ladd McConkey, Ja’Marr Chase, Jaylen Waddle, Emeka Egbuka, Carnell Tate, Amon-Ra St. Brown, Jonathan Taylor, Josh Downs, Dalton Kincaid. Tyler Buecher joins to talk storylines and TNF. Lamar Jackson – buy or sell? Downs/Thomas – what to do with potential trades? Courtland Sutton, Michael Wilson, Justin Jefferson. CAR (Young, McMillan, Coker, TEs, Hubbard) @ GB (Love, Watson, Golden, Williams, Kraft, Jacobs). Use promo code "Ghost30" for 30% off ANY membership at www.FantasyGuru.com
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About Fantasy Sports Daily
Ray Flowers of FantasyGuru.com hosts FANTASY SPORTS DAILY at 12p EST, Monday through Friday. Ray leads discussions around the major sports focusing on Fantasy Football, Fantasy Baseball, Fantasy Basketball and Fantasy Hockey. A seasoned professional, Ray has done shows for over 13 years on SiriusXM Fantasy Sports Radio hosting thousands of shows breaking down all things fantasy sports.Podcast website
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