Have no fear, your FPL “experts” in ABB, Statman Dave and Chris Sutton are here! Join the Fantasy 606 podcast each Gameweek as they discuss, digress and debate ...
Available Episodes
Fantasy 606: Haaland fear & Sutton Death tears
Alistair Bruce-Ball, Chris Sutton and Statman Dave are joined by Wimbledon champion Neal Skupski.
The Premier League season is back in full swing and so is the usual Fantasy Premier League chaos!
After a disappointing week 2, Ali enlists Statman Dave’s help to revive his team! And, after a controversial Sutton Death, the trio discuss who is to blame.
Wimbledon champion Neal Skupski takes on a top-of-the-table themed Sutton Death clash, while Chris introduces “Haaland Fear”!
8/24/2023
50:40
Fantasy 606: Gabriel, The Farm & a new album cover
Alistair Bruce-Ball, Chris Sutton and Statman Dave are back after week 1 of Fantasy Premier League.
Statman Dave advises what to do with your team ahead of gameweek 2, and he's made the new podcast photo!
Do you need to make a transfer? And what will the pod call their new team?
Plus, Steve Crossman joins the pod for a referee themed game of Sutton Death.
8/17/2023
49:48
Fantasy 606: Deadline day approaching!
Alistair Bruce-Ball, Chris Sutton and Statman Dave are back to talk all things FPL.
Statman Dave gives you all the advice on who to pick in your team ahead of the first week of the Premier League season. Are Arsenal assets the way to go? Or do you go differential?
Find out who the pod have picked to start in their joint team as they prepare to take on the rest of the world.
Plus, there’s a German-themed game of Sutton Death.
8/10/2023
45:47
Fantasy 606: The boys are back in town
Alistair Bruce-Ball, Chris Sutton and Statman Dave are reunited to talk all things Fantasy Premier League.
Find out what the team have been up to over the summer as they answer your questions ahead of the 2023/2024 season.
Sutton death returns, and Statman Dave has a great idea for the pod to challenge the rest of the world.
8/3/2023
45:48
Fantasy 606 2023/24 season INCOMING
The Fantasy 606 podcast is back as the 2023/24 Premier League season approaches. From top guests to Sutton Death, Alistair Bruce-Ball looks back at the best bits from last season.