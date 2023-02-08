Fantasy 606: Deadline day approaching!

Alistair Bruce-Ball, Chris Sutton and Statman Dave are back to talk all things FPL. Statman Dave gives you all the advice on who to pick in your team ahead of the first week of the Premier League season. Are Arsenal assets the way to go? Or do you go differential? Find out who the pod have picked to start in their joint team as they prepare to take on the rest of the world. Plus, there’s a German-themed game of Sutton Death.