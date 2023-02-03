A Reckoning

In the final episode of False Profits, Noemi asks “has Hillsong changed?” And is it ready to talk to people like Noemi and listen to their stories? We put our questions to the church. And Noemi enlists the advice of a leading lawyer specialising in abuse. Campaigner Ashley Easter gives advice on how to advocate for victims. And cult survivor Dr Steven Hassan explains how all of us can become better critics of religious groups. Noemi and Elle meet up again and Elle shares the inside track on Hillsong. There are some big changes and the church is keen to move on from the Brian Houston era. But will it address the issues raised in the series? And Noemi heads to Pride New York to take back control and explains why she is not quite done with Hillsong yet. False Profits: Hillsong is produced by Storyglass for iHeartRadioSee omnystudio.com/listener for privacy information.