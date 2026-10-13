Yuvraj Mehta, 27, worked in Gurugram and was driving home on the night of January 16 when his car fell into a deep, water-filled pit near a construction site in Noida's Sector 150. He climbed onto the roof of the sinking car and called for help, using his phone's flashlight to signal where he was. Police and fire teams arrived by about 12:50am, state disaster teams at 1:15, and the national disaster force at 1:55. He shouted for help for roughly 90 minutes before going silent. A delivery rider said the responders refused to go in because the water was too cold and full of iron rods. The rider, a Flipkart delivery agent, went in himself with a rope around his waist. He was too late.



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