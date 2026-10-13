Listen to this podcast in the app for free:Download for free in the App Store
12 episodes
- China's wealthy spent years moving money into offshore trusts, their last safe harbor from the CCP. Now Beijing has shut that door with a new rule. Assets get taxed the moment they enter a trust, and the trust's earnings get taxed at 20% every year, whether or not the owner ever receives a cent. The video explains why the regime is doing this now: the economy is struggling, tax revenue is drying up, and squeezing the rich is the fastest fix. It also argues the move will backfire by driving even more wealth and people out of China.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Wait… Are TALIBAN Actually BEGGING America to Come Back?
America Left ⟶ Then Waited for the Taliban to BEG
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
- Yuvraj Mehta, 27, worked in Gurugram and was driving home on the night of January 16 when his car fell into a deep, water-filled pit near a construction site in Noida's Sector 150. He climbed onto the roof of the sinking car and called for help, using his phone's flashlight to signal where he was. Police and fire teams arrived by about 12:50am, state disaster teams at 1:15, and the national disaster force at 1:55. He shouted for help for roughly 90 minutes before going silent. A delivery rider said the responders refused to go in because the water was too cold and full of iron rods. The rider, a Flipkart delivery agent, went in himself with a rope around his waist. He was too late.
Hosted by Simplecast, an AdsWizz company. See pcm.adswizz.com for information about our collection and use of personal data for advertising.
More Government podcasts
Trending Government podcasts
About Fall of Nations
Your favorite source of news on YouTube is now a podcast! We expose the economic disasters, military failures, and internal crises destroying nations from within. Bold analysis. Shocking data. No BS.Podcast website
Listen to Fall of Nations, The Jedburgh Podcast and many other podcasts from around the world with the radio.net app
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Get the free radio.net app
- Stations and podcasts to bookmark
- Stream via Wi-Fi or Bluetooth
- Supports Carplay & Android Auto
- Many other app features
Fall of Nations
Scan code,
download the app,
start listening.
download the app,
start listening.
Fall of Nations: Podcasts in Family