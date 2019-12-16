Partner im RedaktionsNetzwerk Deutschland
Fake Heiress

Fake Heiress

Podcast Fake Heiress
Podcast Fake Heiress

Fake Heiress

BBC Radio 4
The rise and fall of Anna Delvey, who conned New York high society into believing that she was a multi-millionaire heiress. Vicky Baker and Chloe Moss dig deepe... More
FictionDrama
FictionDrama

Available Episodes

5 of 7
  • Ep 6. Fake Heiress
    Reporting by Vicky Baker Drama by Chloe Moss Anna Delvey was due to come into a trust fund of $67m on her 26th birthday. She was on her way to establishing the Anna Delvey Foundation, a multi-million dollar visual-arts centre in the heart of New York City. She filled her time with champagne brunches and stays in penthouse suites, as she wined and dined the New York elites to secure investment for her project. It all sounded wonderful. Except, it was all a lie. Behind Anna Delvey, the heiress, was Anna Sorokin, the recent magazine intern. Out of nothing, this otherwise unremarkable twenty-something had reinvented herself as a multi-millionaire socialite, conning businesses and friends out of thousands of dollars in the process. But how? How did she manage to live a life of luxury for so long? How did she make anyone believe her story? How did she get people to trust her enough to give her their money? Journalist Vicky Baker and playwright Chloe Moss dig deeper into the New York scandal, and mix drama with documentary to tell the story of Anna Delvey's rise and fall. Anna is played by Bella Dayne Other parts are played by Chris Lew Kum Hoi, Heather Craney, Will Kirk, Scarlett Courtney, Neil McCaul, Clive Hayward, Ian Conningham, Lucy Reynolds, Adam Courting, Greg Jones, Laura Christy, Jessica Turner, Ikky Elyas, Sinead MacInnes. Director: Sasha Yevtushenko
    12/16/2019
    35:06
  • Ep 5. Fake Heiress
    12/16/2019
    37:33
    12/16/2019
    37:33
  • Ep 4. Fake Heiress
    12/16/2019
    35:44
    12/16/2019
    35:44
  • Ep 3. Fake Heiress
    12/16/2019
    25:39
    12/16/2019
    25:39
  • Ep 2. Fake Heiress
    12/16/2019
    29:38
    12/16/2019
    29:38

About Fake Heiress

The rise and fall of Anna Delvey, who conned New York high society into believing that she was a multi-millionaire heiress. Vicky Baker and Chloe Moss dig deeper into the scandal.
Podcast website

Fake Heiress: Podcasts in Family